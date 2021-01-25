Recipes passed down from one generation to the next turn into today’s favorites reminding Sarah Grawe of the people who “influence” her time in the kitchen.
Visits to her aunt M.L. Werneth, for example, weren’t complete without a Savannah Chicken Broccoli Casserole.
“We’d walk in the door, and this would be in the oven,” the Mendon woman said. “It’s really good. It’s got curry in it. Some people love it, or some just can’t eat it, but it really does give such a great flavor to food.”
The recipe, passed back and forth between family members, is a favorite of Grawe’s family — her husband Tony, son Jake and daughter Lucy.
So is Dad’s “Killer” Bagels.
“My dad started the tradition,” Grawe said. “He just put it all together one time after Thanksgiving, made an open face sandwich and said ‘now that’s a killer bagel.’ That’s what it’s always been called.”
Just as tasty are Nan’s Grape Salad, a recipe shared by her late mother-in-law Nan Grawe, and the Stuffed Baked Potatoes made by Grawe’s mom.
“They’re simple, filling and fast,” Grawe said. “It is comfort food. It’s got everything — cheese, vegetables, meat — all stacked on top of a potato.”
More cooking inspiration came from her grandmother, her dad’s mom Dorothy Sass.
“She always had big family meals, award-winning meals,” Grawe said. “She won at the state fair for her Award-Winning Cherry Celebration Bread.”
But Grawe’s quick to point out she’s a different style of cook than her grandmother or even her mom. Busy with work as music department secretary for Quincy Public Schools, family and activities, meals usually feature “whatever’s the easiest. Tried and true,” Grawe said. “I do try to plan out my meals throughout the week. We eat a lot of leftovers.”
A weekend lasagna can provide a second meal, and even a lunch or two, while making sure to thaw chicken from the freezer can make putting together a pot pie simple on a weeknight.
Grawe didn’t cook much on her own growing up, but she helped out in the kitchen.
“I learned all of my mom’s recipes,” she said. “The way she makes her spaghetti is the way I make my spaghetti. The way she makes her meatloaf is the way I make mine.”
Grawe doesn’t need a recipe for those comfort food dishes, along with a handful of other kitchen “staple” meals, but she will follow recipes recommended by coworkers and friends — or things that catch her eye on Pinterest.
“I am never afraid to try a new recipe, and whether or not it sticks in the rotation depends on how many ingredients, how hard it is and how my family enjoys it. If I’m the only one that enjoys it, it probably won’t come back,” Grawe said.
Lucy, 10, already is interested in cooking.
“She’s been really big into making Rice Krispies treats. It’s easy, and she likes the reward of it — you can eat them,” Grawe said.
“I have very low patience about cooking, but I’m starting to learn to appreciate the art of cooking as I get older. You do have to wait for the stove to warm up, for the skillet to be the right temperature. That’s going to make it better,” she said. “I need to really pass that onto my daughter She’s about as impatient as I am.”
Being home more because of COVID-19 inspired more cooking.
“Not really having anyplace to go to, to rush to, I kind of enjoyed it more,” Grawe said. “That’s probably been my favorite part of this experience — having time to sit down, breathe, open up that recipe book and say I haven’t made this in about five years, let’s try again.”
The family revisited simple favorites like peanut butter and banana sandwiches and banana bread, and Grawe enjoyed plenty of avocado toast along with more traditional favorites shared by loved ones.
“These are recipes that we’ve eaten and we continue to cook and make,” she said. “They’re all handwritten on cards. You can’t just pull up Pinterest and find it.”
Savannah Chicken Broccoli Casserole
2 bunches broccoli
5 to 7 boneless skinless chicken breasts
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons curry
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can milk
1 package shredded Cheddar cheese
½ cup real mayonnaise
½ cup Greek yogurt
Cut up broccoli, and remove stems. Steam broccoli for 2 to 3 minutes.
Cut chicken breast into bite-size pieces. Fry in olive oil over medium heat until browned.
In a saucepan, heat soups, milk, mayonnaise, yogurt and curry. Stir until combined. Remove from heat.
Layer broccoli and chicken pieces in a baking dish. Pour soup mixture over top. Top casserole with shredded cheese.
Cover baking dish with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove foil, and bake for another 30 minutes to brown cheese.
Serve with rice.
Dad’s “Killer” Bagels
Onion bagels
Cream cheese, softened
Sliced Vidalia onion
Sliced tomato
Smoked turkey meat (usually leftover turkey from Thanksgiving)
Everything but the bagel seasoning
Toast onion bagel. Spread softened cream cheese onto bagel.
Layer in this order, turkey, tomato, onion and a shake of bagel seasoning.
Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Russet baking potatoes (one per person)
1 pound ground beef
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 bag California blend vegetables
Shredded mozzarella cheese
Butter, salt, pepper
Bake potatoes your preferred way, and make sure to poke holes in the potatoes before cooking. While the potatoes are baking, brown ground beef in a 12-inch skillet. When beef is cooked, drain and add cream of mushroom soup. Stir over low heat. Steam the California blend vegetables.
To assemble, place potatoes on a baking sheet lined with foil or parchment paper. Open potatoes, and add butter, salt and pepper. Place a spoonful of hamburger/cream of mushroom mixture on top of potatoes, and smash it down. Add a spoonful of steamed vegetables. Top with mozzarella cheese. Place potatoes in broiler for five minutes or until cheese is browned.
Nan’s Grape Salad
4 pounds red and green grapes
8 ounces cream cheese
8 ounces sour cream
½ teaspoon vanilla
½ cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup chopped pecans
Separate and wash grapes. Dry grapes. Beat together cream cheese, sour cream, vanilla and sugar. Combine cream cheese mixture with grapes.
Add a layer of grape-cream cheese mixture into a glass bowl; sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans. Repeat layers until you reach the top of the bowl, making sure the last layer is brown sugar and pecans.
Serves 4-6.
Award-Winning Cherry Celebration Bread
4 cups unsifted flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 ¼ cups sugar
2/3 cup vegetable shortening
3 eggs
2 cups applesauce
1 cup nuts (optional)
1 (16-ounce) can sour cherries, drained (reserve 2 tablespoons of juice for glaze)
2 teaspoons almond extract
Glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons cherry juice
1 teaspoon margarine
1 teaspoon almond extract
Mix together dry ingredients. Blend shortening and sugar; add eggs. Add flour mixture alternately with applesauce. Stir in cherries, nuts and extract. Pour into two greased loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 70 minutes. Invert bread on metal cooling rack while still warm.
Combine glaze ingredients. After bread has cooled, top with glaze.