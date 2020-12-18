The Adams County Health Department reported 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and an additional death.
The fatality, a man in his 80s, brings the county’s total deaths from the virus to 60.
New cases involve seven people younger than 20 years old, seven ages 20 to 29, three ages 30 to 39, two ages 40 to 49, eight ages 50 to 59, seven ages 60 to 69, four ages 70 to 79 and 13 over 80.
There are 562 active cases in the county, with a preliminary seven-day positivity rate of 6.45%. Fifty-three people are hospitalized, ranging in age from younger than 1 to over 100, with nine in the intensive care unit.
The Brown County Health Department reported eight new cases involving one woman and two men in their 30s, one woman and one man in their 40s, one woman and one man in their 60s and a man in his 80s.
The county has 63 active cases, with 61 isolating at home and two people hospitalized, and a total of 403 positive cases since March.
In Hancock County, the health department and Memorial Hospital announced 12 new positive cases and one additional death.
The new cases are one man in his 30s, one in his 50s, one in his 60s and one in his 80s, and one female under 10, one in her 20s, two in their 40s, one in her 50s, two in their 70s and one in her 80s.
The county has had 1,203 positive cases, with 894 people recovered, 277 currently isolated, seven hospitalized and 25 deaths.
Also in West-Central Illinois, Pike County reported 28 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,253. The county has 141 active cases with 16 hospitalized and has had 33 deaths.
New cases reported Friday involved one person aged 10 to 19, one person in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s, seven in their 80s, two in their 90s, one over 100 and six unknown ages.
In Northeast Missouri, the Marion County Health Department announced 57 additional positive cases — 27 males ranging in age from 10 to 70 quarantined at home and 30 females aged 10 to 100 also quarantined at home.
The county has had 2,667 total positive cases with 15 hospitalized, 261 active cases including five reinfected, 2,365 recovered/released and 41 deaths.
Ten additional cases were reported in Lewis County, which has a total of 764 positive cases with 63 active, 689 recovered and 12 deaths. Friday’s cases were one person ages birth to 10, one ages 10 to 20, one ages 20 to 30, two ages 30 to 40, one ages 40 to 50, one ages 50 to 60, one ages 70 to 80 and two ages 90 to 100.
The Clark County Health Department reported three cases, two individuals aged 20 to 40 and one aged 40 to 60, all with known exposure and all isolated and recovering at home. The county has a total of 550 positive cases, with 21 active, one hospitalized and 20 deaths.
Monroe County reported four new cases and one additional death from COVID-19. The county has 30 active confirmed cases and 22 active probable cases.
In Scotland County, there were four additional active cases reported Friday, bringing the county’s total to 260. The health department said the county’s positivity rate is 20%, which ranks 46th in the state in the past seven days.