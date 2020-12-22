QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins have a few more friends joining them again on Quinsippi Island.
With winter here, members of the not-for-profit have reported sightings of bald eagles in the treetops over the island. Visitors can hop over to the island across the Quincy Bay from All America Park.
Along with the eagles’ seasonal appearance, the public can stroll through a village re-creation of Lincoln-era log cabins. Friends of the Log Cabins hopes to conduct guided tours again in 2021, but in the meantime, visitors can access a self-guided tour at logcabinvillagequincyil.com. This digital tour book includes a village map and information about each of the cabins.
For those who can’t make it to the island, the website also has a “virtual tour” collection of links and videos to learn more about the village.