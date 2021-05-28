BARRY, Ill. — Highlights of archaeological work done at the New Philadelphia site and the story of a Civil War nurse will be featured in a June lecture series.
The annual Marvin J. and Thomas Leo Likes Lecture series takes place each Tuesday night in June, beginning June 1, with presentations at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
New Philadelphia Association Executive Director Marynel Corton said this year’s lectures offer an interesting and varied group of presenters tied to the theme of “Finding Our Better Selves.”
“There’s a lot going on in the country that makes it more important than ever for us to recognize Free Frank McWorter and the historic town of New Philadelphia,” Corton said. “It’s a good chance to network and learn what other people are doing.”
The New Philadelphia Association, Great Rivers Bank and Illinois Humanities sponsor the lecture series.
“It usually is four sessions. This year there are five Tuesdays” in June, Corton said. “We wanted to have the final one being Bill Camphouse and the Pike Pipers.”
The “household” music making session will include a piece by Hermes Zimmerman, who lived and composed in New Philadelphia.
All the lectures are free and open to the public, but participants must sign up for the Zoom link by emailing newphiladelphiail.@gmail.com or jecorton@aol.com.
More information on the lecture series and on New Philadelphia is available online at newphiladelphiail.org and on Facebook or by contacting Corton at 217-335-2716.