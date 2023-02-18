QUINCY — Area organizations are kicking off their social seasons with several dinner events planned.
On Wednesday the Hamilotn United Methodist Church will host the annual Soup Supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Soups on the menu this year include bean with ham, cheesy broccoli, cheesy potato, chicken noodle, chili, and vegetable beef. Sandwiches and cookie bars will also be available, as well as drinks for dine-in guests.
The Soup Supper will be held at the church, 861 Walnut Street in Hamilton. Free-will donations will be accepted with proceeds being used for church projects.
Also on Wednesday, the Blessed Sacrament Troop 1 and Pack 1 will host an Ash Wednesday fish fry at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic School. For $13, each meal will have a choice of catfish or walleye along with macaroni and cheese, potato salad, and coleslaw, as well as a drink and dessert. A macaroni and cheese dinner, with applesauce, drink, and dessert will be available for $6.
The Blessed Sacrament BSA event will run from 4-7pm on Wednesday.
The Knights of Columbus will begin their annual fish dinners beginning on Ash Wednesday and continuing every Friday through Good Friday, April 7. The meals include options of catfish or pollock filets, baked beans, potato salad, and macaroni and cheese for $13. Dinners will be available for dine in or carry out from 4:30-7 p.m. each night at K of C's McGivney Hall. Carry-out dinners can be picked up on the west side of the building.
On Feb. 28, Good Samaritan Home will hold a Chili Soup Dinner from 4-7 p.m. in the Social Room. The dinner will include soup or chili, grilled cheese, dessert, and drink at a cost of $6 for adults and $4 for children under 10. All proceeds will go to the Good Samaritan Home's Employee Assistance Fund, a program designed to assist employees facing extended time out of work due to illness, accident, or medical conditions.
For more information or for anyone willing to donate dessert items or monetary donations to purchase supplies, contact Missy Loos, HR director, at 217-223-8717 by Feb. 23.
On March 3, St. Thomas Church in Camp Point will host a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Hosted by St. Thomas Men and Women's Society, the dinner will offer fish, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, drinks, and homemade desserts.
The St. Thomas Fish Fry dinner is available for $12 for adults and $6 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under eat free. The St. Thomas Fish Fry is an all-you-can-eat dinner, with carry-out options also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.