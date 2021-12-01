AUGUSTA, Ill. — When Patsy Spratt first presented her idea of baking and selling pecan pies in memory of her mom, her husband Jerry quickly offered an alternative.
“He said ‘make a candy bar.’ I said I don’t know how to make a candy bar. He said ‘well you can learn,” she said.
“Why he said candy bar, we don’t know. God put that idea in his mind and kept giving us ideas,” she said. “That was the beginning of Glory Candy Co.”
Making candy, let alone developing a candy bar, wasn’t a goal for the Spratts, who share a sweet tooth and pastoral work at Augusta Assembly of God Church.
“We were busy already, but God had a plan here to do something a little extra,” she said.
That plan led the couple to visit candy companies to learn about the business and to start looking for a building of their own. They found a former curiosity shop at 105 E. Green — “basically just a brick shell,” Jerry Spratt said — and began remodeling to house professional candy-making equipment from a three-phase electric cooker found in Michigan to a wrapping machine found in Texas.
More inspiration came after noticing that nearly every candy company they visited had a gift shop selling what was made on the premises.
“We hadn’t gotten the candy bar totally done yet, but I felt like I had to have some candy to sell,” Patsy Spratt said. “I hadn’t ever made a lot of candy, just once in a blue moon, but I started working on it.”
She offers a variety of clusters, dipped items including potato chips and fudges, including top seller peanut butter and a cherry version that tastes like chocolate-covered cherries.
She also plans to make Microwave Divinity for the holidays. “It’s a real favorite at Christmas time,” she said. “I love divinity.”
A storefront, complete with a candy counter, opened in December 2019, shut down during the pandemic and reopened in the spring from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Along with the candy, “we wanted to have gifts,” Patsy Spratt said. “With Augusta being small, you have to drive to Macomb, Quincy or Carthage to buy a gift.”
While developing the business, the Spratts continued work on the candy bar featuring nougat, caramel and pecans.
Named 3.16 for the best-known Bible verse in the book of John, the Spratts see the bar as an ministry tool and a fundraising opportunity for churches.
“The plan is to have that scripture on the wrapper and inside the wrapper, we’d have a QR code for something like the Jesus film,” he said. “We can’t do any more with the packaging until we get the recipe done. We’re real close.”
Plans calls for giving the business an online presence to boost sales and adding new candies.
“In the process of developing 3.16, we have found other candy bars that we can make, that would appeal to other tastes,” Jerry Spratt said. “Once this is up and going, we plan to produce another candy bar with a different scripture.”
Microwave Divinity
2 ¼ cups sugar
½ cup light corn syrup
½ cup water
¼ teaspoon salt
2 egg whites
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
½ cup pecan halves
Place sugar, corn syrup, salt and water into a large (at least 8 cups) microwave-safe bowl or batter bowl, and stir.
Microwave on high for four minutes; stir. Microwave for nine minutes more.
While that is cooking, place egg whites in a large, very clean mixing bowl. (A stand mixer is ideal.) Beat until stiff peaks form. Set aside until syrup is done cooking.
Remove syrup from microwave. Place on a potholder or folded towel next to the mixer. Turn mixer back up to high, and slowly pour a continuous but very thin stream of syrup into the bowl while it is mixing until all syrup has been added.
Add vanilla while continuing to mix.
Mix for four to five minutes more, or until divinity loses its sheen and begins to hold its shape. Quickly drop by spoonfuls onto waxed paper. Shape into smoother balls with clean hands. Press a pecan half into the top of each one.
Store in an airtight container.
NOTE: Do not make on a rainy day. Recipe timing is for about a 1,000-watt microwave. With a higher watt oven, lower cooking time. Syrup also can be cooked on the stovetop until it reaches 260 degrees on a candy thermometer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.