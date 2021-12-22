CAMP POINT, Ill. — Serving up family favorites, along with some happy memories, is part of April Hoosier’s holiday tradition.
“I love Christmastime,” the Camp Point woman said. “It was my mom’s favorite holiday, so I just try to do some of the same things she would make at Christmas, the things I loved and remembered the most.”
Pumpkin Pie Cake and Texas Sheet Cake, both favorites of Hoosier’s late mom, are tasty for the holidays, birthdays and other days in between.
Hoosier adds a purchased butter pecan granola topping to her Pumpkin Pie Cake and always adds sour cream to her sheet cake. “I don’t know if every Texas Sheet Cake requires sour cream, but this is the recipe I’ve always used, so I stick with it,” she said.
The cakes “are two things people ask me to bring to different places. They would ask (my mom). Now they ask me,” Hoosier said. “I definitely took on her legacy of cooking.”
Hoosier’s mom and grandma inspired her in the kitchen.
“If I wasn’t helping to cook, I was watching them cook or watching them bake,” she said. “It’s something I’ve always enjoyed. I love watching other people and how they do different things. I watch TikTok baking things, and I like to look on Pinterest for new ideas.”
Cooking and baking takes a passion for food, patience and “if it doesn’t work the first time, you have to try again,” said Hoosier, who cooks for and with her husband Jesse and their kids, 13-year-old Corbyn and 11-year-old Lydia.
Lydia already loves to bake, while Jesse often grills and prepares main dishes for big meals while Hoosier concentrates on the sides or the dessert.
Another of her mom’s signature dishes, Cheesy Potatoes, now is Hoosier’s with the addition of a buttery topping, but Hoosier’s Lasagna always is popular with family and friends with its cheesy filling combining ricotta, cream cheese, Parmesan and mozzarella.
“I am the cook of convenience. Things that are fast and easy as a mom when you’re multitasking between homework, games and practices,” said Hoosier, who teaches at Camp Point Elementary School.
Just don’t expect her to always follow a recipe. Instead, she adds a little bit of this and a little bit of that tasting until it’s just right.
“You have to adapt cooking to you and your liking,” Hoosier said. “My friends will say how did you make that, and I’ll say a smidge of this, a dash of that. I have to show them what I mean by a smidge or dash. It’s how I grew up. My grandma used that terminology. My mom would say the same thing.”
Lasagna
1 pound hamburger
1 package Italian sausage
1 can mushrooms
1 ½ jars spaghetti sauce
1 container ricotta cheese
1 brick cream cheese
½ cup fresh Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
2 eggs, beaten
½ bag mozzarella cheese
Oven ready lasagna noodles
Brown hamburger and sausage together. Add mushrooms and spaghetti sauce.
Combine ricotta, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, garlic, parsley and mozzarella. Mix beaten eggs into cheese mixture.
To build lasagna, place a thin layer of meat sauce into a lasagna pan. Top with a layer of noodles, cheese mixture and meat sauce. Repeat layers until pan is full. Top with remaining mozzarella cheese and fresh Parmesan.
Bake at 350 degrees for one hour.
NOTE: Hoosier prefers to use a chunky-style spaghetti sauce. If she has fresh zucchini from the garden, she adds that to the lasagna.
Cheesy Potatoes
1-2 bags Potatoes O’Brien (thawed)
1 container sour cream
½ bag cheddar cheese
2 cans cream of chicken and herb soup
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder or minced garlic
½ teaspoon onion powder
Stir together all ingredients. Place in baking dish, and top with remaining cheddar cheese.
Melt 1 ½ sticks butter. Crush two sleeves of Ritz crackers. Combine together, and pour over potatoes.
Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes to one hour.
Pumpkin Pie Cake
1 can pumpkin
2 eggs
1 can evaporated milk
1 teaspoon cloves
½ teaspoon nutmeg
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 yellow cake mix
1 ½ sticks butter, melted
1 cup chopped pecans
Combine pumpkin, eggs, milk and spices for pumpkin pie filling, following directions on the can. Pour into a greased 9x13-inch baking pan.
Combine nuts and cake mix; sprinkle over pumpkin pie. Top with the melted butter.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes to an hour until a knife inserted into the cake comes out clean.
Serve with Cool Whip topping.
Texas Sheet Cake
2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
½ cup sour cream
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 sticks butter
4 tablespoons cocoa
1 cup water
In a bowl, mix together flour, sugar, eggs, sour cream, salt and baking soda. Bring butter, cocoa and water to a boil. Mix into flour mixture, and beat well. Pour into a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Frosting
1 box powdered sugar (4 cups)
1 cup chopped nuts
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 tablespoons cocoa
1 stick butter
6 tablespoons milk
Bring cocoa, butter and milk to a boil. Pour mixture into powdered sugar, and mix well. Stir in nuts and vanilla.
Frost cake while it is still warm.
