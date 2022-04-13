CARTHAGE, Ill. — Deann Waddell follows her grandma’s example in the kitchen.
“She was a baker. She did cakes, cookies and stuff for people in the community and was always in the kitchen,” Waddell said. “I spent a lot of time with her. We cooked a lot. She taught me a lot of things.”
So Waddell’s cooking and baking, like her grandma’s, blends from scratch dishes and shortcuts for spoiling her family — her husband Gary, daughter Kati, son Dustin, adopted daughter Elizabeth and grandson Jayden — and friends.
“There’s some things that are definitely better from scratch,” the Carthage woman said. “My grandma used Duncan Hines cake mixes when she did cakes, so I use Duncan Hines cake mixes usually when I do cakes.”
But family-favorite Monster Cookie Cupcakes start from scratch.
“It’s a peanut butter/chocolate chip cupcake and then an edible cookie dough frosting,” she said. “Anytime it can feel like you’re eating cookie dough, I think that’s a good thing.”
Mint Bars combine two family favorites, mint and chocolate, into a dessert that serves a crowd and keeps well.
“This is what my kids ask for for their birthdays versus a cake,” she said. “It’s very rich.”
Pumpkin Dip started out as a filling for tarts topped with pecans and powdered sugar. But the Waddells like it better as a dip served with vanilla wafers and graham crackers, “so that’s how we eat it at our house,” she said. “We don’t tend to make it much in the summertime, but a lot in the fall and at Christmas.”
Foil Dinners are a summertime favorite on the grill or over a campfire, and with the Chicken Pot Pie, Waddell “just started dumping” ingredients together until she got the desired result. Typically made in a large pie pan or two-quart casserole, Waddell also will make individual pot pies to freeze for busy days working from home — as she’s done for almost a decade — for Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Being creative only adds to the fun in the kitchen.
“If somebody has something they are wanting, I’m game to try new things and try to figure out how to put them together,” she said. “Practice is the most important thing. You’re not always going to get it right the first time. Maybe you have to try a couple different times to get just what you’re looking for. Be willing to try again.”
Waddell passed along an interest in cooking to the kids, making cookbooks with favorite recipes to send with them to college, and enjoys baking cookies or making cake pops with Jayden.
“I spend more time baking than cooking, but I love to cook when I have the time,” she said. “I enjoy doing for other people – birthday cakes, wedding cakes, just because.”
The Waddells founded Pink Heels Western Illinois, a support group for people with cancer and other debilitating diseases, and work with 2x4s for Hope to build tiny homes for veterans.
“We’ve built one home here in Carthage last year, and we’re working on raising funds to build a second,” she said.
Chicken Pot Pie
1 large can cream of chicken soup
2 to 3 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
1 bag frozen mixed vegetables
2 to 3 cups cooked, chopped chicken (could also use canned chicken)
1 package refrigerated pie crust
Boil the potatoes until tender; drain. Add cream of chicken soup, vegetables and chicken, and mix thoroughly until heated through.
Place one crust in the bottom of a nine-inch pie plan or two-quart shallow baking dish. Add filling. Top with remaining crust. Trim and flute edges. Cut small air slits in top crust.
Bake at 425 degrees until filling is bubbly and crust is browned, about 20 minutes.
Foil Dinners
Chicken quarters
Baby potatoes
Onion
Baby carrots
Butter
Start with a large piece of heavy foil. Place chicken quarter in the center. Add salt, pepper and any seasoning of your choice. (Waddell usually uses Jane’s Crazy Mixed Up Salt and a honey garlic seasoning.) Top with a slice of onion. Add potatoes and carrots, typically four to five of each, and add other vegetables if desired. Add one quarter to one third of a stick of butter, sliced, around on top. Fold the foil up around so chicken and vegetables are completely sealed.
Cook on the grill, in the oven or over a fire for one hour; dinners may take a bit longer to cook if chicken is really thick.
If desired, substitute chicken with a large hamburger patty, and reduce the amount of butter.
Mint Bars
Base
1 cup sugar
1 stick butter
4 eggs
1 can (1 ½ cups) chocolate syrup
1 cup flour
Filling
1 stick butter
4 cups powdered sugar
4 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
Green food coloring
Topping
1 stick butter
1 bag chocolate chips
Mix well the base ingredients. Spread in a greased cookie sheet, and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool 10 minutes in refrigerator.
Combine filling ingredients well, and spread over cooled brownie. Refrigerate again for 20 minutes.
Melt together butter and chocolate chips. Spread topping over mint layer. Refrigerate until cooled.
Store bars in refrigerator or freeze until needed.
Monster Cookie Cupcakes
¼ cup butter, softened
½ cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup mini chocolate chips
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 ½ cups flour
1 ¼ teaspoons baking powder
⅓ cup milk
Mix together all ingredients, except chocolate chips. Fold in chocolate chips. Fill cupcake papers three-quarters full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup peanut butter
1 to 2 cups powdered sugar
¾ bag mini M&Ms
3 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup oats
¾ to 1 cup mini chocolate chips
Combine together for icing. Top cupcakes with a medium scoop of icing.
Pumpkin Dip
1 can pumpkin
1 (eight-ounce) container Cool Whip
1 box cheesecake instant pudding
1 teaspoon cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice
Mix well, and chill. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers or Teddy Grahams.
NOTE: Dip also may be served in pie crust tarts topped with crushed pecans and powdered sugar.
