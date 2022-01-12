CARTHAGE, Ill. — Suzy Holtsclaw and her mother-in-law Doris Holtsclaw share a love of baking.
“She’s the person behind almost all of my recipes,” Suzy said.
Suzy got her start in cooking with food projects in 4-H, and “after I got married, my mother-in-law, who knows how to bake, taught me how to do all that yummy stuff,” she said.
Doris credits much of her skill to a Betty Crocker cookbook, bought with green stamps when she got married, and she still relies on a second copy of the book bought to replace the worn-out original.
“I use recipes,” Doris said.
Suzy, who teaches business at Illini West High School but is retiring this month, is more likely to put together a dish without following a recipe.
“I only make things I like to eat,” Suzy said. “I always make way too much, but that’s OK. I like leftovers.”
Key for both of them “is caring about what you’re fixing. If you didn’t care, you’d just throw something together,” Doris said.
They turn caring into home-baked favorites like Doris’ Refrigerator Rolls, a requirement for family dinners, and her White Bread usually served with strawberry jam.
Tweaking the bread recipe over the years led to using “some milk instead of all water, and I use a little bit more yeast,” Doris said.
Suzy’s Cinnamon Rolls start with a refrigerator dough rolled out and topped with butter, cinnamon and sugar. Inspired by another recipe she found, “after they get done raising, before you put them in the oven, pour a little heavy whipping cream over top of the rolls,” she said. “It makes it really good.”
Almond Raspberry Shortbread Cookies are another of Suzy’s favorites along with Cheese Potatoes, a quick-to-fix side dish made with ingredients she usually has on hand.
Suzy typically cooks on the weekends, often on Wednesday nights and whenever the family gets together.
She and her husband Tom have three sons, all married, and four grandchildren with a fifth on the way. Her 2-year-old granddaughter already likes to help in the kitchen, and the boys — Lance, Jesse and Christian — all cook.
“My youngest one loves chocolate chip cookies. It got to the point where the two older ones said ‘hey Mom, have Christian make some chocolate chip cookies,” Suzy said. “They liked his better than mine. It was my recipe, the same recipe, but he could make it better than I could.”
Cheese Potatoes
2 pounds frozen hash browns, thawed
2 tablespoons onion
½ teaspoon salt
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 (eight-ounce) container sour cream
½ cup butter, melted
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Potato chips, crushed
Mix together all ingredients except potato chips. Pour into baking dish. Bake at 375 degrees for one hour. Top with crushed potato chips for the last five minutes of baking.
Almond Raspberry Shortbread Cookies
⅔ cup sugar
1 cup butter
½ teaspoon almond extract
2 cups flour
Raspberry jam
Cream together sugar and butter until smooth. Add extract. Mix in flour. Roll dough into 1 1/2 -inch balls. Place on ungreased cookie sheets. Using your thumb or finger, make a small hole in the center of each ball, and fill with preserves. Bake at 350 degrees for 14 minutes.
For glaze, combine 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 ½ teaspoons almond extract and 2 to 3 teaspoons water. Drizzle over warm cookies.
Cinnamon Rolls
2 cups tepid water (or 1 cup water and 1 cup milk)
2 packages dry yeast
1 egg
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup oleo
6 ½ to 7 cups flour
½ cup sugar (or ¼ cup brown sugar and ¼ cup sugar)
Measure water into measuring cup, and sprinkle with yeast. Add sugar. Stir until dissolved. Let set about 10 minutes.
When yeast starts to bubble, combine with oleo, egg, salt and flour. Place dough in a greased bowl, and cover with foil. Refrigerate at least two hours or up to three or four days.
For cinnamon rolls, roll out dough to about ¾- to one-inch thick. Spread oleo on dough. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar. Roll up, jelly-roll style, and cut about one-inch apart. Let rise.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, then drizzle with a glaze made from hot water and powdered sugar with a dash of lemon juice. Sprinkle with nuts if desired.
Favorite Refrigerator Dough
1 ½ cups lukewarm water or potato water
⅔ cup sugar
1 ½ teaspoon salt
1 cake yeast
2 eggs
⅔ cup soft shortening
1 cup lukewarm mashed potatoes
7 to 7 ½ cups sifted flour
Mix together water, sugar and salt
Crumble yeast into mixture, and stir until dissolved. Add eggs and soft shortening. Mix in potatoes and flour first with spoon, then with hands. Knead until smooth.
Refrigerate dough. About two hours before baking, shape dough into desired rolls. Cover and let rise until light, 1 ½ to 2 hours.
Bake rolls at 400 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.
Makes about four dozen medium-sized rolls.
White Bread
2 cups lukewarm milk
3 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon salt
3 packages yeast
2 tablespoons soft shortening
7 to 7 1./2 cups sifted flour
In a large mixing bowl, combine lukewarm liquid, sugar and salt. Crumble yeast into mixture, and stir until yeast is well dissolved. Add soft shorting. Mix in flour with spoon, then with hands. Add the flour in two additions, mixing in with a spoon, then with hands, using enough flour to make dough easy to handle. Knead dough, then let rise. Shape into two loaves, place in greased loaf pans. Let rise again, then bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.