QUINCY — Spending more time at home than usual back when her son was born, Carlee Scharnhorst focused on family-friendly recipes.

“I’d emailed my grandmas, my husband’s grandma, my aunts and cousins and asked for their favorite recipes,” the Quincy woman said. “I thought I’d spend the year making the recipes, take some pictures, compile it for a cookbook and have that for a Christmas gift.”

Bear Paw Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

Adding a melting chocolate disk and chocolate chips to a Peanut Butter Blossom "is a fun way to get that same flavor but in a cuter package," Carlee Scharnhorst said. The family-favorite cookies are popular on her cooking blog. 

