QUINCY — Spending more time at home than usual back when her son was born, Carlee Scharnhorst focused on family-friendly recipes.
“I’d emailed my grandmas, my husband’s grandma, my aunts and cousins and asked for their favorite recipes,” the Quincy woman said. “I thought I’d spend the year making the recipes, take some pictures, compile it for a cookbook and have that for a Christmas gift.”
To show off the results of her time in the kitchen, Scharnhorst started a blog, cookingwithcarlee.com.
“The next thing I knew, I realized people other than my family were finding it, looking at it,” she said. “One thing led to another. The more people who were coming to my site, the more I cared about the quality of the content, and as the content grew, the number of people coming to it grew. It went from being a hobby to being a full-fledged small business now.”
It could be a full-time business for Scharnhorst, but she still gets too much fulfillment out of her day job as an environmental project manager for the city to give that up.
“It is a very data and regulatory driven profession,” she said. “It’s nice to have something creative to do when I get home.”
The blog, Cooking With Carlee, boasts more than 1,000 recipes all tested by Scharnhorst to serve to her own family — her husband Matthew and 9-year-old son Jaxon — and inspire people she’s never met.
“Anybody can be a good cook,” Scharnhorst said. “You just have to have some interest. You just have to want to, and a good recipe never hurts.”
Scharnhorst’s own interest in cooking dates to her childhood and time spent cooking with her mom and her grandma while progressing from simple to more complex recipes.
Now she spends time in the kitchen with Jaxon.
“It’s fun to pass it on to the next generation,” she said. “At this point, he can cook just about anything.”
Cooking fits into a schedule filled with family activities and soccer games whether it’s a simple weeknight meal like her mother-in-law’s Pork Chops and Cheesy Potato Bake or a delicious dessert to take to Saturday night dinners at her parents’ home.
No Boil Rigatoni and Meatball Bake “really cuts down on the dirty dishes,” Scharnhorst said. “It’s a nice hearty “stick-to-your-ribs” kind of meal with almost no effort to put together.”
Scharnhorst considers herself a better cook than a baker, but it’s easier to share the more precise baking recipes on the blog.
Family favorites include Applesauce Bars with Sour Cream Frosting as an alternative to pumpkin bars. “Apples are one of my favorite ingredients this time of year,” Scharnhorst said.
Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake is a variation of a basic recipe shared by an aunt and a “pretty good” fall dessert, while Bear Paw Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies gives a different look to a beloved cookie.
“It’s a fun way to get that same flavor but in a cuter package,” Scharnhorst said. As a food blogger, “it’s good to be creative, but you can’t be so creative that nobody is going to search for it.”
Scharnhorst balances new recipes with revisiting previously-posted dishes.
“I’m reworking the old recipes, making sure I still like them the way they are, trying to simplify them a little bit and updating photographs,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot over the years. But some of those old recipes are good. It’s an excuse to make them again.”
No Boil Rigatoni and Meatball Bake
1 (24-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce
3 ½ cups waters or chicken stock
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon salt
12 ounces uncooked rigatoni pasta
1 pound frozen meatballs
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Stir together pasta sauce, water and seasonings. Add uncooked pasta and sauce mixture to a greased 9x13-inch pan, and top with frozen meatballs. Cover with foil, and bake at 425 degrees for 50 minutes.
Remove foil. (The pasta won’t be all the way cooked, but the liquid should be bubbling and partially absorbed.) Sprinkle cheese over the top of the casserole. Bake uncovered for another 10 to 15 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes before serving
Refrigerate leftovers for up to five days.
NOTE: Use other tube-shaped pasta if desired; shells or pasta shapes with lots of texture and curves should work as well.
Pork Chops and Cheesy Potato Bake
1 tablespoon oil
6 bone-in pork chops
½ teaspoon seasoned salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 (10.5- to 14-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
½ cup milk
½ cup sour cream
1 (24- to 30-ounce) package hash browns, thawed
2 cups Colby Jack cheese
1 cup french fried onions
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Season both sides of pork chops with seasoned salt and pepper. Brown both sides of each pork chop, then remove from heat and set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together the milk, sour cream, cream of mushroom soup and one cup of cheese. Add hash browns, and stir to coat.
Spoon potato mixture into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Arrange pork chops over the top of the potatoes. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Remove foil. Sprinkle french fried onions and remaining cheese over the top. Bake for 20 more minutes, then remove from oven. Allow to rest for 10 minutes, then serve.
NOTE: If using really large pork chops, use a lasagna pan or a large dish instead of a 9x13 pan. Some overlap is fine, but you want as much pork chop exposed as possible.
Applesauce Bars with Sour Cream Frosting
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
1 ½ cups flour
¾ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1 ½ cups applesauce
Cream together butter and sugar. Add egg and vanilla, mixing until combined. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Mix one-third of the flour mixture into the butter mixture until just combined. Stir in half of the applesauce. Repeat with one-third of the flour, the rest of the applesauce and finish with the rest of the flour. Each time stir until just mixed.
Pour batter into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until the middle bounces back when lightly touched with a finger. Allow to cool completely.
Sour Cream Frosting
½ cup butter, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
⅔ cup sour cream
1 tablespoon vanilla
Beat butter until smooth and creamy. Add powdered sugar, sour cream and vanilla, mixing until smooth. Spread over cooled bars, and chill until set.
Bear Paw Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
2 eggs
½ teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
48 melting chocolate disks
144 chocolate chips
Beat together butter, peanut butter, sugar and brown sugar until smooth and creamy. Add egg and vanilla, stirring to mix. In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking soda and salt. Add flour mixture to peanut butter mixture, and mix until just combined.
Scoop slightly rounded tablespoonfuls of dough onto a sheet pan leaving two inches between the balls of dough; a small cookie scoop works well for this. Roll balls of dough in additional sugar if desired.
Bake at 350 degrees for 7 to 9 minutes. The cookies should look puffy and soft, but set.
Press one chocolate wafer into the lower center portion of each cookie, then add 3 chocolate chips to make a paw-shaped pattern.
Move cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. Allow chocolate to reset before stacking for storage.
Easy Pumpkin Cheesecake
1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs (about 1 sleeve graham crackers)
4 tablespoons butter
16 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
4 eggs, at room temperature
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Place the graham cracker crumbs in the bottom of a nine-inch springform pan. Add melted butter. Mix together, and press into the bottom of the pan. Bake at 300 degrees for about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.
In a large bowl, whip cream cheese until completely smooth, being sure to scrape the sides of the bowl a couple of times. Stir in the condensed milk and vanilla until smooth.
Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing until just combined to avoid whipping air into the mixture.
Stir in the pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice.
Pour onto the crust. Thump pan on a counter, table or other hard surface a couple of times to remove any big air bubbles.
Bake at 300 degrees until the middle just barely jiggles, about one hour. Crack the oven door, and allow the cheesecake to cool slowly.
Mix together sour cream, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over cooled cheesecake.
Chill cheesecake at least a couple of hours, or preferably overnight, before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.