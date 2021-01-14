MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — In early 2020, when the effects of the pandemic began to be felt across the county, Dot Foods, Inc. began working with agencies at both a local and national level to supply food to areas that were hit hardest.
This effort began with food banks and pantries near each of the company’s 12 distribution centers and grew from there.
In collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Dot Foods has distributed more than $10 million dollars worth of goods to stricken areas since March 2020. Thousands of cases of food have been distributed by Dot through FEMA connections to all corners of the country, from West Virginia and North Carolina to New Mexico and New York.
In a statement provided by Dot Foods, FEMA Administrator Pete T. Gaynor said, “This kind of collaboration is a prime example of the good that can be accomplished when government and the private sector work together.”
Along with the efforts related to the pandemic, Dot Foods has also made food donations to assist populations hit by Gulf Coast hurricanes and California wildfires.
FEMA worked to facilitate transportation of the donated goods through a connection with Uber Freight. With an initiative to carry 10 million pounds of goods for disaster relief, Uber Freight handled moving food supplies from the Dot Foods headquarters in Mount Sterling to various nonprofits around the nation.
“The relationship with FEMA has given us an opening to work with large national agencies that are in the forefront of disaster relief,” Suzy Parn said in a statement. Parn is the head of Dot’s corporate charitable program.
“Our immediate challenge is to look at the resources we have and find ways to really use those to help others,” Parn continued. “The fact that we have FEMA and Dot Foods and Uber Freight and these many nonprofit agencies working together to provide goods to those who need it — that’s a beautiful thing.”