QUINCY — A love of making desserts for other people inspires Kristina Dula in the kitchen.
“Everyone always gets excited about dessert,” Dula said. “I love the joy it brings people.”
Dula learned to cook from her dad and remembers getting up early on the weekends to make breakfast for her parents and baking desserts to share with others.
“I always loved to bake,” she said. “I remember being a little kid and watching Jacques Torres on PBS when I was probably like 9 years old. I remember thinking his whole job is he gets to play with chocolate. I want to do that.”
After earning a college degree in anthropology and public health, Dula’s love of baking led her to culinary school and work in restaurants. After moving to Quincy with her family — husband Ricci and their kids Ryan, 12, and Layla, 7 — Dula began working toward opening her own bakery. Her home-based business, Brown Sugar Pastries and Desserts, launched in May and offers seasonal and standing menus of restaurant-style desserts featuring locally-grown ingredients along with custom cakes.
Dula, who also teaches community-based outreach cooking classes at John Wood Community College, emphasizes the importance of imagination and curiosity in cooking and even in more-precise baking.
“If you’re doing a stir fry, you can throw in extra sauce or salt. I would not recommend that when following a cake recipe. A certain combination of baking powder, baking soda and liquid are all there to give you a finished product,” she said. “Once you’re comfortable with that base recipe, you can tweak it. I actually like having recipes that can be tweaked.”
Inspired by a cookie an aunt made, Dula developed her Oatmeal Cookie Base recipe. “It holds its shape well enough to mix everything into the cookie or put an indent into the cookie,” she said. “It’s a cross between an oatmeal cookie and a thumbprint cookie.”
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee intimidates many cooks, but “everybody should have a restaurant-style dessert recipe at home,” Dula said. “It’s really not hard to make.”
The Lavender Scones, which Dula has made since working at a lavender farm in California, provide a tasty base for strawberry shortcake. “It’s also one you can play with. Add lemon zest, orange zest, chocolate chips, dried cranberries,” she said. “It’s the same with the Creme Brulee if you add espresso powder to it or an extract.”
Dula’s not the only cook and baker in the family. Her husband is “really good at making breakfast,” she said, and the kids, both involved in scouting, love to cook and to decorate desserts.
“They’re pretty proficient with a pastry bag,” Dula said. “I try to give them tips, but they know everything. Or they watch YouTube tutorials on cake decorating and try to give me advice.”
Oatmeal Cookie Base
1 cup flour
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
¼ cup unsalted butter
¼ cup shortening
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup sugar
1 egg
1 ½ cups old fashioned rolled oats
Optional add-ins: Chocolate chips, raisins, cranberries, cherries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream butter, shortening and sugars. Scrape the bowl, and add the egg and vanilla. Mix until combined. Add the remaining dry ingredients. Mix until there are no traces of flour. Stir in add-ins. Scoop cookies, and chill before baking.
Bake cookies for 10 to 13 minutes or until edges are golden brown.
NOTE: Dula uses the cookie base for Oatmeal Thumbprint Cookies. Using a spoon or your thumb, make an indent in the top of scooped cookies, and fill with a pie filling of your choice. Bake as directed.
Vanilla Bean Créme Brulee
9 egg yolks
2 ½ cups heavy cream
1 ½ cups whole milk
¾ cup sugar
1 vanilla bean, split and scraped
In a large bowl, whisk yolks smooth; set aside. In a medium saucepan, combine milk, cream, vanilla bean and sugar, and heat until hot. Do not boil! Temper cream mixture into yolks. Cool mixture and store. Do not strain until ready to bake.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 200 degrees. Make sure convection fan is off.
Strain mixture, and divide into ramekins. Recipe will fill approximately six five-ounce ramekins.
Bake, checking for doneness after 45 minutes. When done, brulees will slightly jiggle, like Jell-O; if the surface of the brulee waves, it is not done. If not done, continue baking in 10-minute intervals.
Let baked brulees cool, then chill. Before serving, sprinkle with sugar and burn with a torch.
Lavender Scone/Lavender Shortcake
5 ½ cups flour
1 ½ tablespoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons ground dried lavender
1 cup butter, cold, cubed
2 eggs
2 to 2 ½ cups heavy cream
In a stand mixer, using the paddle attachment, combine butter and all dry ingredients. Mix until butter becomes crumbly. Try not to have large chunks of butter. Break with hands, if necessary.
Add eggs and 2 cups cream. Dough will begin to come together but still be somewhat dry. Add more cream in ¼ cup intervals until dough becomes moist. Dough shouldn’t be too firm or too wet.
Roll out scones on a floured surface. For better layers in the scones, add turns to dough before rolling out. Roll to one-half inch thick, and cut into three-inch triangles or biscuits. Chill scones.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake scones until golden brown, approximately 15 minutes.
