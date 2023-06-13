QUINCY — Kelly Crossan adds a bit more whipped cream to the top of her three-layer lemon cake.
It’s a family-favorite dessert — and a healthier version of a sweet treat.
“The cake is very low fat and very low sugar,” the Quincy woman said. “I want those things, but there has to be a balance.”
Finding that balance is one way for Crossan to find joy in cooking for family and friends.
“We eat a lot of vegetables. It’s coming up with different recipes and ways to cook the same vegetables,” she said. “It’s easy to get repetitive in what I cook at home. I like a fresh new idea, and I do like it to be easy.”
Her Cowboy Caviar, for example, combines a variety of vegetables topped with lime and cilantro, while a balsamic glaze adds flavor to Roasted Brussels Sprouts.
The sprouts make a tasty side dish to family dinners featuring Crossan’s Tender Baby Back Ribs. Crossan flavors the ribs with her Dry Rub, with cayenne pepper providing just enough kick, before browning and baking. Her husband Brad then puts them on the grill to finish cooking — even on a weeknight.
“We would never have ribs in the middle of the week when I was teaching,” said Crossan, who retired from Quincy Junior High School at the end of the 2021-22 school year. “Now that I have the time, I’m willing to take the time.”
Crossan also balances her approach to cooking.
“I cook by touch, feel, smell and taste, but with some things you have to be exact,” she said. “Baking is much more exact unless it’s cookies or something simple. Piecrust I don’t mess around with or any kind of bread dough. That’s a science.”
Practice helps with the science of cooking and so does moving beyond failure.
“You’re going to have flops. Even the best chefs have flops. You learn, move on and try not to repeat it,” she said.
Spending time in the kitchen with her grandmothers helped introduce Crossan to cooking. So did home economics classes at QJHS.
“I’ve got some amazing friends that are fabulous cooks. I’ve learned a lot from them. Cooking becomes kind of a community thing. You share,” she said.
It’s especially fun for Crossan to share with her kids — Kourtney, Keegan, Chase and Reece — and with her 3-year-old grandson Truman.
“We meet at least once a week. Last week it was Tuesday. During the school year it was on Thursday. It gets us together,” Crossan said.
“The joy that you get when someone likes something you’ve cooked is so rewarding,” she said. “If somebody asks you for a recipe, it’s the highest compliment.”
Cowboy Caviar
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can shoepeg corn, drained
1 red onion, finely diced
1 cup sliced carrots
1 cup sliced cucumbers
1 cup chopped peppers
2 ripe avocados, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces
4 limes, juiced
1 large bunch fresh cilantro, finely chopped
In a large bowl, add all of the vegetables and cilantro. Squeeze juice from the limes over top, and gently stir. Chill until ready to serve.
Tender Baby Back Ribs
2 racks baby back ribs
BBQ rub
3 tablespoons olive oil
Barbecue sauce
Peel membrane from the back of both pork rib racks. Slice the ribs into 3- to 4-rib sections. Generously apply rub to both sides of all pieces, and let rest about 15 minutes. Pour olive oil in bottom of a Dutch oven, and heat on medium-high. Brown both sides of each rib section. Stack browned ribs in the Dutch oven. Be sure lid closes tightly. Bake at 300 degrees for two hours. After 1 hour and 45 minutes, heat outdoor grill. Remove ribs from oven. Place on outside grill until golden brown, and brush with favorite barbecue sauce.
BBQ Pork Rib Dry Rub
½ cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons seasoned salt
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon black pepper
½ tablespoon onion powder
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Combine in a container with a lid. Shake until rub is well mixed.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
2 pound Brussels sprouts
¼ cup olive oil
Salt
Pepper
Balsamic glaze (optional)
Heat oven and Dutch oven (or a cast iron skillet) in oven to 400 degrees. Trim sprouts, and halve larger sprouts. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place prepared sprouts into heated Dutch oven, and bake for 45 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from oven, and serve as is or drizzle with balsamic glaze.
Lovely Lemon Cake
2 sugar-free yellow cake mixes
1 cup fat-free Greek yogurt
6 egg whites (or 4 whole eggs)
1 cup water
2 tablespoons lemon extract
Coat three eight- or nine-inch round cake pans with a nonstick spray.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg whites. Add yogurt, water, both cake mixes and lemon extract. Mix with electric mixer as box directions suggest. Divide equally among the three prepared cake pans. Place in oven, and bake at 350 degrees as directed on box. When done, cool cakes on wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove from pans and cool completely on wire racks.
NOTE: Crossan says Pillsbury makes a sugar-free yellow cake mix.
Lemon Ganache
1 ½ cups white chocolate chips, melted
¾ cup fat-free Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon lemon extract
Beat Greek yogurt and lemon extract into melted chocolate. Frost cooled cakes. Refrigerate leftover cake.
