CARTHAGE, Ill. — Melita Finney checks the cake baking in the oven.
“It’s not quite done, but boy it looks good,” she said.
Buttery and fragrant, Cinnamon Roll Swirl Coffee Cake is a favorite for Finney and her family — her husband Stephen and their two daughters.
“My family loves cinnamon rolls. This is right up their alley,” she said. “It is delicious. It’s pretty easy. There’s three different batches of things to make — the batter, the cinnamon mixture and the glaze that you put on after it comes out of the oven.”
Finney got her start in the kitchen while growing up in Basco.
“My mom was an excellent cook. I’d watch her. We helped make the meal, and as we got older, we would make the entire meal,” Finney said.
At the holidays, her parents worked together to make goodie baskets to share with family and friends filled with treats including Finney’s favorite sponge candy, spurring her love of baking — and sharing with others.
“I love to make things for potlucks or for friends getting together,” she said. “I like to make desserts.”
The love of baking has rubbed off on the girls with Kaytan, a freshman at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, liking to bake cookies and Jordan, a high school freshman, focused on bread.
“That’s going to be a plus. Our whole family likes bread,” Finney said.
Finney’s own favorite is vegetables — especially cooked on the family’s flat-top grill and topped with Jane’s Crazy Mixed Up Seasoning and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese — with pasta another of her favorites.
“Chicken Lasagna is pretty popular among my husband and friends. It’s very good,” Finney said. “If my husband is not eating it, I’ll add vegetables to it.”
Just don’t expect Finney to have much free time for cooking between her work as community health director with the Hancock County Health Department and other activities — or to stick to a recipe.
“I used to follow a recipe. Now I like to improvise a little bit,” she said. “Sometimes it turns out wonderful. Sometimes it’s just OK. It’s always been very edible.”
New recipes to try often come from online sources, and Finney says patience and creativity are key ingredients in cooking.
“Patience is the big thing,” she said. “Some recipes do take a while.”
But cold-weather favorite Salsa Soup goes together quickly with common pantry ingredients. “You can put chili beans in it, hamburger,” she said. “It is just delicious.”
Finney often keeps Healthy Protein Balls in the refrigerator, and another favorite, Chicken Pot Pie “is simpler than anyone would think, and people will love it,” she said. “That’s another one of those comfort foods. I kind of like to make comfort foods.”
Salsa Soup
1 jar salsa
1 can diced tomatoes
1 can black beans, drained
1 can corn, drained
1 large can tomato juice
Heat all ingredients in either a crockpot or a pan on the stovetop. Serve soup topped with Tostitos chips and shredded mild cheddar cheese.
Chicken Lasagna
2 to 3 chicken breasts, cooked and diced
1 (eight-ounce) package cream cheese
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can cream of celery soup
1 bag shredded Italian cheese
½ bag mild cheddar cheese
Lasagna noodles
Zucchini, carrots, broccoli, yellow squash (optional)
Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions; drain. Soften cream cheese in the microwave, then stir together with cream soups.
In a baking dish, layer noodles, soup mixture, chicken, vegetables and shredded cheese; repeat layers.
Bake at 375 degrees for one hour.
Chicken Pot Pie
2 unbaked deep-dish pie crusts
1 can cream of potato soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
½ cup milk
1 bag frozen vegetables, cooked according to package directions
1 to 2 chicken breasts, cooked and diced
Stir together soups, cooked vegetables and chicken. Pour into one pie shell, and top with the other crust. Cut slits in top of crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or until juices seem bubbly.
Cinnamon Roll Swirl Coffee Cake
1 ½ cups butter, softened
3 cups sugar
3 large eggs
1 ½ cups sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
Topping
½ cup butter, melted
1 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
Glaze
2 cups powdered sugar
¼ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar using a hand mixer. Mix in eggs, sour cream and vanilla until combined. Beat in flour, baking powder and salt until just combined. Pour into a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking dish.
Make topping by whisking together melted butter, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon in a mixing bowl. Spoon in “globs” over top of cake batter, then use a butter knife to swirl into the batter.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 5o 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Meanwhile, combine glaze ingredients in another bowl. Drizzle over the cake while still warm.
Healthy Protein Balls
2 cups creamy no stir peanut butter
½ cup honey
2 ¼ cups old fashioned rolled oats
¾ cup mini M&Ms or chocolate chips
⅓ cup raisins (optional)
Stir all together, and then roll into balls. Store in refrigerator in airtight container.
