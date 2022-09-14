CAMP POINT, Ill. — A $5,000 grant will help the Community for Christ Assistance Center meet the growing need for its food pantry.
The center serves some 450 to 500 people each month, but “the last three months, it’s just exploded,” said Dorothy Dieterle, the center’s assistant director. “I think it’s going to get worse before we’re done with this.”
A local farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, directed a Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the center.
Dieterle said the center will use the money to keep its food pantry better stocked.
“Right now, like everybody else, our shelves are basically about as bare as Mother Hubbard’s cupboard,” she said. “We provide meat, fruits, vegetables, eggs. If we don’t have fresh fruits and vegetables on hand or fresh milk on hand, we give food vouchers to the local grocery store.”
Commodities from the Central Illinois Food Bank and monthly donations from Peoria-based Midwest Foods help stock shelves, and the center uses financial donations to buy additional items.
“If it weren’t for our grants and our donations, we wouldn’t survive,” Dieterle said.
Thirty-six area churches provide volunteers to staff the center, its food pantry and its thrift store. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
“This place survives because of the generosity of people,” Dieterle said. “We are very grateful to Bayer for the grant and for our anonymous farmer who so graciously nominated us.”
The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits and schools to help rural communities. Since 2010, the initiative has awarded nearly $65 million.
Bayer Fund revamped the program this year, making it easier for farmers to find and fund the organizations that keep communities thriving and doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years, to provide a greater impact.
Farmers can enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation. More information about the enrollment process and how the program makes an impact is available online at americasfarmers.com
