HAMILTON, Ill. — Mona Stevens admittedly was less than impressed with ginger.
“My use of ginger always had been with meat and vegetables. I thought it was so strong,” Stevens said.
So she looked for another way to use the spice and found a recipe for Butternut Squash, Coconut and Ginger Muffins incorporating grated fresh ginger.
Zucchini or acorn squash also could be used in the muffins, which are “just very pleasant, not too sweet,” Stevens said.
Inspiration to try something new with ginger came through the Hamilton Public Library’s Spice Club, which meets in the fall and winter months and encourages patrons to try cooking with different spices — ginger during October and cumin in November.
“We focus on a spice from around the world that’s not typically used in our everyday cooking,” said Kathryn Johnson, the library’s director. “We order spices in bulk, provide samples for our adults to cook with and give examples of recipes.”
Once a month the group comes together at the library, with in-person sessions facilitated by Judy Stevenson and via Zoom, to share their cooking experiences and recipe ideas along with some of the finished products.
“I like to cook, so I like to experiment with different things. Being with the Spice Club, you get to experiment with things you might not necessarily try on your own,” Bonnie Wells said. “Cumin is kind of exciting, a spice lots of people are familiar with, so don’t everybody bring chili.”
At last week’s gathering, Stevens shared her muffins while Wells offered pieces of her Lime-Ginger Cake and shared a favorite recipe for Turkey Burgers flavored with ginger.
Marilyn Miller said she tried the Ginger-Cashew Chicken Salad recipe, provided by the library, and plans to make it again.
“It’s very good with lots of good vegetables, the ginger and cashews. My husband isn’t a big salad eater, but he thought that one was good,” Miller said.
Just as good were the Chocolate Gingersnaps she shared with the group.
“I’m sure there’s a lot more chocolate than there’s supposed to be,” she said. The recipe called for finely chopped semisweet chocolate, but “I had regular chocolate chips. Who can have too much chocolate?”
Jennifer Asbury makes Homemade Applesauce that calls for ginger.
‘I am not an applesauce person, but I really, really like this,” she said. ‘It just smells heavenly as it’s cooking.”
Stevens said it’s fun to try out the different spices.
“It expanded some of my looking at recipes,” she said, and after experimenting more with ginger, including adding the spice to chicken thighs cooked with honey and Dijon mustard, “now I will use it more.”
Ginger-Cashew Chicken Salad
½ cup cider vinegar
½ cup molasses
⅓ cup canola oil
2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger root
2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (six ounces each)
8 ounces fresh baby spinach (about 10 cups)
1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup shredded red cabbage
2 medium carrots, shredded
3 green onions, thinly sliced
2 cups chow mein noodles
¾ cup salted cashews, toasted
2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted
In a small bowl, whisk together first seven ingredients until blended. Pour ¾ cup marinade into a large shallow dish. Add chicken; turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least three hours. Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade.
Drain chicken, discarding marinade in dish. Place chicken in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Broil 4 to 6 inches from heat for 4 to 6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. Cut chicken into strips.
Place spinach on a serving platter. Arrange chicken, oranges, cabbage, carrots and green onions on top. Sprinkle with chow mein noodles, cashew and sesame seeds.
Stir reserved marinade. Drizzle over salad, and serve immediately.
Turkey Burgers
Extra-virgin olive oil
1 onion, cut into ¼-inch dice
Kosher salt
4 scallions, chopped
2 cloves garlic, smashed and finely chopped
1 (one-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated
1 ½ pounds ground dark meat turkey or 50/50 blend turkey
1 (eight-ounce) can water chestnuts, drained and coarsely chopped
½ bunch fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped
¼ cup soy sauce, plus more to taste
2 tablespoons sambal oelek, plus more to taste (or chili paste or sriracha)
4 sesame burger buns
4 slices cheddar cheese
¼ cup mayonnaise
4 slices beefsteak tomatoes
4 slices raw red onion
8 Romaine lettuce leaves
Coat a large saute pan with olive oil. Add the onions, season with salt and bring to a medium-high heat. Cook onions, stirring occasionally, until soft and very aromatic, 7 to 8 minutes. Add scallions, garlic and ginger, and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off heat, and let cool.
In a large bowl, combine turkey, water chestnuts, cilantro, soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sambal oelek and the onion mixture. (Reserve the onion pan for cooking burgers.) Using hands, mix ingredients until really well combined. Shape into four equal patties.
Coat the reserved saute pan with olive oil, and heat over medium-high. Place the burgers in the pan, working in batches if needed to avoid crowding. Cook the burgers for 5 to 6 minutes on each side.
Transfer burgers to a baking sheet lined with a wire rack. Place the buns, cut side up, on the same rack. Transfer to a low rack in the oven, and broil until the burgers are cooked through and the buns are toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the buns from the rack, and top the burgers with cheese. Return to the oven, and broil until the cheese melts, about 1 minute.
In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and remaining 1 tablespoon sambal oelek. Spread each side of the bun lightly with the mayo. Add a burger, and top with tomato, onion and lettuce.
NOTE: Bonnie Wells serves the turkey burgers with multi-colored peppers and onions roasted with olive oil, salt and pepper on a sheet pan.
Butternut Squash, Coconut and Ginger Muffins (Mona Stevens)
2 eggs
10 tablespoons melted butter
⅔ cup buttermilk
2 teaspoons grated ginger
⅔ cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
2 cups grated peeled squash
¾ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
¾ cup chopped pecans
In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, butter, buttermilk, ginger and brown sugar. Flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; stir into egg mixture. Stir in squash, coconut and pecans.
Fill paper-lined muffin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 35 minutes.
Makes two dozen.
Homemade Applesauce (Jennifer Asbury)
6 pounds tart apples (18 medium), peeled and quartered
¾ cup sugar
1 cup apple cider
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cinnamon stick
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground mace
¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
Place all ingredients in Dutch oven. Cover and cook over medium-low heat for 30 to 40 minutes, or until apples are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; discard cinnamon stick. Mash apples to desired consistency. Serve warm or cold. Store in refrigerator.
Makes nine cups.
NOTE: Applesauce also may be cooked in a crock-pot on low for 4 to 6 hours.
Chocolate Gingersnaps
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup packed light brown sugar
¼ cup molasses
1 tablespoon water
2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger root
1 ½ cups flour
1 tablespoon baking cocoa
1 ¼ teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
7 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
¼ cup coarse sugar
In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5 to 7 minutes. Beat in molasses, water and ginger root. Combine flour, cocoa, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves; gradually add to creamed mixture, and mix well. Stir in chocolate.
Cover and refrigerate until easy to handle, about two hours.
Shape dough into one-inch balls; roll in sugar. Place two inches apart on greased baking sheets.
Bake at 350 degrees until tops begin to crack, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks.
Lime-Ginger Cake (Bonnie Wells)
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 eggs, room temperature
½ cup sour cream, room temperature
2 tablespoons lime zest
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons grated ginger
1 ½ cups flour
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 to 4 drops green food coloring (optional)
2 cups powdered sugar
7 tablespoons cream
½ teaspoon coconut extract
Cream butter and sugar for five minutes; scrape down sides of bowl. Whisk in the ggs on high speed for five minutes. Fold in sour cream, food coloring, lime juice, zest and ginger.
Sift together flour, baking soda and salt; gently incorporate into creamed mixture.
Pour batter into a buttered and floured nine-inch round cake pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Allow to cool in the pan until the pan is safe to touch. Then turn cake out onto a wire rack to finish cooling. Combine powdered sugar, cream and coconut extract to frost cake.
NOTE: Wells poked holes in the top of the cake, leaving it in the pan, then topped cake with frosting.
