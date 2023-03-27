HAMILTON, Ill. — The Hamilton United Methodist Women/United Women in Faith’s 22nd annual Spring Cookie Walk and Craft Show will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Fellowship Hall of the church at 861 Walnut.
Decorated Easter cookies and other varieties will be sold by the pound. Specialty food items, crafts, Easter and spring decor, vintage Easter items, a Kids’ Korner and plants also will be available.
