HANNIBAL, Mo. — Karen Wetton doesn’t mind a little adventure in the kitchen.
“I’m willing to try anything. My family’s willing to eat just about anything,” the Hannibal woman said.
She’ll have those family taste-testers try something new before she takes it somewhere to share with others, and a new favorite, Marbled Tres Leches Cake, passed the test.
A vanilla sauce made from three milks slowly absorbs into the marbled cake, which is topped with sweetened whipped cream and grated chocolate before serving.
“You can use Mexican chocolate. We try to do as much as we can with dark chocolate,” she said.
Wetton found the cake recipe online, but still relies primarily on well-used recipe cards — “they’re the good recipes,” she explained — and cookbooks for many favorites of her husband Steve and their children Christopher, 24, Suzanne, 21, and James, 14.
Wetton learned to cook from her mom growing up first in St. Louis, where Mostaccioli was a staple for family gatherings, and then in Hannibal, where she moved in sixth grade. More inspiration came from recipes passed down from her husband’s grandmother, including his favorite Chocolate Angel Food Cake served for family celebrations.
Paying attention to details — like sifting the flour for the angel food cake or browning a pork roast to boost the flavor — makes a difference. And even simple recipes, like Chocolate and Vanilla Chip Cake, can turn into popular dishes. “It’s so easy. Everybody loves it,” Wetton said.
“Anybody can be a good cook. You have to follow directions, and you have to have the proper stuff,” she said. “I want to hurry up and cook. My husband says to take your time, make sure you don’t cook things too fast.”
Wetton, who teaches at Holy Family, and her husband often share the cooking duties — he grills while she does the inside dishes, mostly from scratch — and their youngest also enjoys spending time in the kitchen.
Many mealtime ingredients come from the backyard garden, the asparagus patch this time of year and, later in the season, the blackberries, raspberries and fruit trees for pies and cobblers. The Wettons hunt deer, turkey and duck, and “we get most of our pork, most of our beef from people we know. We know where our food comes from,” Wetton said.
After battling breast cancer last year, she focuses on healthy recipes and limiting sugar — even while still enjoying desserts. “I’m cutting back the amount of sugar in a lot of recipes and don’t even notice it,” she said.
But she won’t change some favorite recipes, like the Beer Bread served by a King’s Daughters group during the annual Folklife Festival or her dad’s favorite, Icebox Cake. “It’s an old favorite a lot of people had,” she said. “You’ve got to have Milnot. It’s like a cheesecake.”
Folklife Festival Beer Bread
1 (12-ounce) can room temperature beer (not flat)
2 ½ to 3 cups self-rising flour
½ cup sugar
Combine all ingredients, and put in a buttered loaf pan (approximately 9x5x3-inches). Bake at 325 degrees for 1 ½ hours. Butter top of loaf every 30 minutes.
Mostaccioli
1 pound mostaccioli noodles
1 ½ pounds ground beef, browned and drained
1 can cheddar cheese soup
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 (30-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce
3 cups shredded mozzarella, divided
Combine all ingredients with 2 cups shredded mozzarella in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle remaining cheese over top. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes.
Chocolate Angel Cake
¾ cup cake flour
5 tablespoons cocoa
¾ cup sugar
1 ¾ cups egg whites
¾ teaspoon salt
1 ½ teaspoons cream of tartar
¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Sift flour, ¾ cup sugar and cocoa together four times. Beat egg whites with salt until frothy. Add cream of tartar, and beat until stiff but not dry. Add remaining ¾ cup sugar 2 tablespoons at a time, mixing thoroughly. Add vanilla with last of sugar. Sift flour mixture over top, a little at a time, and fold in lightly by hand with a down-up-over motion.
Pour batter into an ungreased 10-inch angel food cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Invert pan to cool.
Chocolate and Vanilla Chip Cake
1 (three-ounce) box chocolate pudding (not instant)
1 box white cake mix
Chocolate and vanilla chips
Cook pudding according to package directions. Combine with cake mix, and mix well. Pour into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Sprinkle chocolate and vanilla chips over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
Icebox Cake
1 box lemon gelatin
1 cup boiling water
1 (eight-ounce) package cream cheese
1 cup sugar
5 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 can Milnot evaporated milk (put in freezer for 30 minutes)
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Chill until slightly thick. Combine cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Add gelatin and lemon juice; blend well. Whip the Milnot until it is fluffy (like marshmallow). Fold together with cream cheese mixture.
For crust, combine ½ cup melted butter and 2 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs. Press into a 9x11-inch pan. Top crust with filling. Chill overnight before serving.
Marbled Tres Leches Cake
9 eggs, separated, room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 ½ cups plus 1 tablespoon flour
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup hot water
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 cup full cream milk
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups whipping cream
2 ½ tablespoons powdered sugar
Beat egg whites on medium-high speed until they hold soft peaks, about 4 to 5 minutes. Reduce the speed to medium, and slowly add the sugar, beating until the whites hold stiff, shiny peaks. Transfer to a large bowl, and set aside.
Pour the egg yolks into a large bowl, and beat with a whisk or fork until fluffy and pale yellow. Add the vanilla, and continue beating until fully incorporated. Gently fold the egg yolk mixture into the egg white mixture with a rubber spatula, taking care not to deflate the whites. Fold in the flour ¼ cup at a time, and mix well. The batter will look a bit streaky.
In a small bowl, combine the hot water and cocoa powder. Pour half the cake batter into another bowl, and fold in the cocoa mixture with a rubber spatula until thoroughly combined.
Spread the vanilla batter in a buttered 9x13-inch baking pan, lined with parchment paper on the bottom. Pour the chocolate batter on top in a straight line down the center. With a knife or spoon, make a whirling design from one side of the pan to the other.
Bake at 350 degrees for 22 to 25 minutes, until the top of the cake is light brown and feels spongy to the touch. Remove from the oven, and let cool.
Invert cake onto a large platter or board, and remove parchment paper. Cover the cake with an upside-down platter large enough to hold it and the vanilla sauce, and invert again so the cake is right side up. Using a fork, poke holes all over top of the cake so it will absorb the sauce.
Combine the three milks and vanilla, stirring to blend well. Pour about ⅔ of the sauce over the cake. Don’t worry if it looks like there is too much sauce; the cake will absorb it. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight. Reserve remaining vanilla sauce.
When ready to finish the cake, remove it from the refrigerator. Spoon remaining sauce on top of the cake.
Whip together whipping cream and powdered sugar. Cover top and sides of cake with sweetened whipped cream. Garnish with grated chocolate.
