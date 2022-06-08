QUINCY — Elliot and Grant Sievert tried a taste of Nigeria without leaving Quincy.
A family project has the 7-year-old and 4-year-old brothers sampling foods from other countries.
They’ve already made, and eaten, dumplings from South Korea, and this week, they helped Quincy High School exchange student and family friend Martin Wina cook the Nigerian national dish, Chicken and Jollof Rice.
“It’s a staple dish, something you take to lunch at school, you eat for dinner. It’s just everywhere,” said Wina, who heads back home on Sunday and enjoys cooking with his family.
Working with Wina, both boys chopped peppers and tomatoes using good knife skills and helped to stir.
“It’s fun,” Elliot said. “I like to taste.”
It’s all part of an ongoing effort by their mom, Laura Sievert, to make sure the boys feel at home in the kitchen.
“I always think cooking is a good entry point to eating,” she said. “It’s a good skill for anybody to have.”
But Sievert offers some reminders about cooking with kids.
“It’s going to get messy. It’s going to be slow and take a little time and make an enormous mess out of your kitchen,” she said. “If they picked it themselves, cut it themselves, how much more are they going to eat?”
The boys learn about each country’s culture — and how much different countries have in common through food. The Nigerian chicken dish, for example, is similar to jambalaya and Spanish paella, and Puff Puffs, a Nigerian dessert and Grant’s new favorite, can be compared to funnel cake.
“What Martin’s cooking I can recreate. I’ve made all those pieces. I’m learning a new way to put them together. Nothing is new technique-wise in what he’s doing,” Sievert said.
An early start to cooking and tasting — Elliot had his first set of knives at the age of 2 — may inspire the brothers as much as it inspired their mom, who learned to cook from her grandma, the late Mary Wade.
“Everybody thinks their grandma is a great cook. My grandma owned a steakhouse. She was an exceptionally great cook,” Sievert said.
The Gypsy Dell Supper Club between Keokuk and Montrose, Iowa, was a home away from home for Sievert where she honed her cooking skills. The supper club flooded in 1993 and closed in 1994, but Sievert continues to make some of its still-requested specialties, including French Onion Soup.
“The key to good French onion soup is not overcooking your onions. If you over cook onions, they don’t stand up to a soup,” she said.
Cooking for others only adds to the family’s fun in the kitchen. They’ve made 65 batches of “Rona” noodles, with Elliot mastering making the roux, to deliver to friends who have battled coronavirus during the pandemic.
The dish, which freezes well, makes “a comforting meal any time,” Sievert said. “I’ve also been known to do lots of variations — adding some dark, leafy greens or green beans for example.”
Gypsy Dell French Onion Soup
4 to 5 pounds sweet onions (like Vidalia, but yellow onions will work)
1 stick butter
⅓ cup sugar
3 to 4 teaspoons beef base paste (Sievert prefers the “Better than Bouillon” brand)
1 to 2 teaspoons chicken base paste
Heavy dash black pepper
Enough water to cover the onions (approximately 8 cups)
Slice all the onions into quarter-inch wide half-moon shapes. Melt butter in a pan over medium-high heat. Add all the onions. Toss sugar with the onions, and cook just long enough that the onions soften, maybe 5 to 7 minutes. Turn the onions over with a spatula while they’re cooking.
Add hot water to just over the height of the onions. Add beef and chicken bases in a ratio of three to one until you’re happy. It will be substantially lighter in color than most French Onion soups you’ve seen, so make sure to taste as you go along rather than looking for that deep brown color. Finish with a heavy dash of black pepper.
NOTE: Sievert prefers serving the soup without croutons or topped with cheese.. If wanting to top the soup with cheese, Sievert suggests a tangy goat cheese in small crumbles.
Nigerian Chicken and Jollof Rice
8 chicken thighs (boned and skin removed)
5 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 bay leaves
2 medium sweet onions, diced
2 large tomatoes, rough chopped
2 red and 1 yellow sweet bell peppers, rough chopped
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 hot chili (Scotch bonnet or habanero), seeded and chopped (optional)
1 bag frozen mixed vegetables
3 cups basmati rice, rinsed
3 cups chicken stock plus 1 cup water
2 teaspoons chicken base or 2 bouillon cubes
Combine chicken thighs, 2 tablespoons oil, half of diced onion, thyme and curry powder in a bowl or bag and massage, then marinate for about 15 minutes.
Put chicken thighs in a large deep pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper, and cook on both sides until the chicken is done, about 7 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pan, and set aside.
Add rest of onion to the pan with the drippings, and cook until soft but not brown.
Using a food processor or immersion blender, blend the tomatoes, bell peppers (reserve ¼ cup chopped peppers) and hot pepper.
When sauteed onions are soft, pour in the tomato/pepper mixture, stir in the tomato paste and reduce by about half, 15 to 20 minutes.
Add rice and chicken stock to the pan along with the reserved bell peppers. Add water if needed to get a 1:1.5 ratio of rice to liquid. When liquid boils, reduce heat to low, cover tightly and cook until the rice is cooked but still has bite. Stir in frozen vegetables, and add chicken back to pan. Heat until just warmed. If desired, add additional chopped tomatoes.
Serve family-style from one big pan.
“Rona” Noodles
1 bag medium egg noodles
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 rotisserie chicken, shredded
¼ stick butter
¼ cup flour
5 cups boiling water
1 cup milk (optional, and can substitute water)
4 to 5 teaspoons chicken base paste
2 carrots, chopped in small rounds (optional)
½ teaspoon poultry seasoning or sage (optional)
Pepper to taste
Boil noodles according to package. Add carrots the last 4 minutes of boiling.
To make the gravy, first make a roux by cooking the butter and flour together in a pan over medium to medium-high heat for 2 to 3 minutes. (It will look just like a slurry, and all you’re doing is cooking the raw taste out of the flour.) Add water and 3 teaspoons of the chicken base. Whisk and cook to desired thickness. Taste, then add more chicken base if needed. Add cream of mushroom soup, milk and poultry seasoning.
Pour gravy over noodles and carrots, and stir in shredded chicken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.