QUINCY — Kara Hoffman’s love of cooking inspired buying a selection of kitchen gadgets.
But a vegetable chopper won’t ever make her Christmas list.
“I like chopping vegetables. I find it very therapeutic,” the Quincy woman said. “I’ve always just kind of liked to cook. I enjoy being in the kitchen.”
Chopped onion, carrots and celery go into her oft-requested Cheeseburger Soup.
“It really tastes like a cheeseburger, even though it’s full of vegetables,” Hoffman said.
The soup’s a favorite of her family — husband Eric, 8-year-old daughter Lydia and 4-year-old son Connor — and perfect for the winter months.
There’s no chopping involved in her Cheddar Corn, a slow cooker side dish that goes together in a hurry.
“It’s super easy,” she said. “I made it on Thanksgiving. I don’t ever have any leftovers.”
The Hoffmans go “all out” hosting a Thanksgiving celebration and enjoy a quieter Christmas.
“We stay home at Christmas. It’s the one day I feel like I’m not rushing,” Hoffman said. “We do small things — we try not to cook a lot. We stay home, and the kids can play with their toys.”
Hoffman might, however, opt for some red or green dishes for the holiday.
Her Guacamole can be made in advance, ready to serve with chips. After tasting a deli-style tortellini salad with spinach, Hoffman tried making it at home. “After several attempts, I figured out pretty close how to do that — or at least the way I like it,” she said.
The Brussels sprouts in another holiday dish are done when they turn a bright, pretty green, and “really easy” Red Velvet Brownies are perfect for Christmas.
“They’re made with a cake mix. And they’re red, so it’s very holiday,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman, who wanted to go to culinary school after graduating from high school, says a willingness to try new dishes is a key to cooking.
“We usually start with a recipe, then kind of tweak it according to how we think we might like it to taste,” she said. “I like to cook and at least have leftovers for a day. With the little ones, I don’t want to cook every day, clean up every day.”
Leftovers and a freezer well-stocked with favorite casseroles or soups help on days when Hoffman’s busy as a social worker helping children from birth to three with developmental disabilities access needed resources.
“On weeknights we try to do something quick that doesn’t come out of a box,” she said.
The kids already are developing an interest in cooking — and baking.
“If we’re ever having a bad day here, if I get something out that requires a hand mixer, that seems to make everybody happy,” she said. “Eric’s more the baker. He likes to grill, and cooking is something we enjoy doing together.”
Guacamole
5 avocados
1 to 2 Roma tomatoes
¼ cup red onion
1 fresh jalapeno (or jalapeno juice from the jar)
A little minced garlic
A little lemon juice
½ cup sour cream
Mash avocados in a bowl. Dice tomatoes, red onion and fresh jalapeno. Add to the bowl with the garlic, lemon juice and sour cream. Mix well, and chill in the refrigerator for two hours before serving with chips or vegetables.
NOTE: Prevent the guacamole from turning brown by placing plastic wrap directly on top to prevent air from reaching it. By doing so, guacamole will hold for seven days in the refrigerator.
Cheeseburger Soup
½ pound ground beef
¾ cup chopped onion
¾ cup chopped carrots
¾ cup diced celery
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried parsley
4 tablespoons butter, divided
3 cups chicken broth
4 cups diced, peeled potatoes
¼ cup flour
8 ounces Velveeta
1 ½ cups milk
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup sour cream
Cook the ground beef, drain and set aside. In the same pot, sauté onion, carrots, celery, basil and parsley in 1 tablespoon butter for 10 minutes or so. Add broth, potatoes and hamburger. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until potatoes are tender.
In a small skillet, melt remaining butter. Add flour to make a roux. Add to soup, and bring to a boil. Cook, stir and reduce temperature. Add Velveeta, milk, salt and pepper. Cook until the cheese melts.
Remove from heat. Let sit for a minute, then add sour cream.
Spinach Tortellini Salad
1 bag fresh spinach
1 tomato
1 package cheese tortellini
1 package bacon
⅓ cup green onions
16 ounces sour cream
¼ cup milk
1 package ranch seasoning mix
Cook the bacon and tortellini according to package directions. Chop cooked bacon, tomato and green onion.
Combine sour cream, milk and ranch seasoning mix for dressing; add more milk, if desired, to thin dressing to taste.
To make salad, toss spinach and some of the dressing in a bowl, then pour into a 9x13-inch casserole dish. Top with tomato, tortellini, bacon and green onions. Place remaining dressing in a Ziploc bag. Cut a small corner off the bag, and drizzle dressing over top of salad.
Cheddar Corn
28 ounces frozen corn
1 (eight-ounce) package cream cheese
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
¼ cup butter
¼ cup heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in a slow cooker. Cook on low for 3 to 4 hours. Stir before serving.
Holiday Brussels Sprouts
1 package bacon, cooked and diced
2 pounds Brussels sprouts, shredded and trimmed
1 green apple, diced
Dash of thyme
Salt and pepper to taste
Cook bacon in a large skillet. Drain, dice and set aside, saving ¼ cup of the bacon grease. Add diced apple and shredded Brussels sprouts to the same skillet. Toss with the bacon grease cooking over low-medium heat for five minutes. Add spices to taste and the cooked bacon. Stir well.
NOTE: Brussels sprouts are done cooking when they turn a pretty, bright green.
Red Velvet Brownies
1 package red velvet cake mix
¾ cup canola oil
¾ cup sweetened condensed milk
2 eggs
Combine all ingredients. Place in an 8x8-inch baking pan. Bake at 350F for 25 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.