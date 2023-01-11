QUINCY — Before frost last fall could claim the remaining tomatoes in the garden, Joe Lord made sure to harvest.
The Quincy man needed the key ingredient for his Green Tomato Bread.
“It’s the same thing as zucchini bread, just with green tomatoes instead,” Lord said. “It’s more of a cake — really moist.”
The bread’s a sentimental favorite for Lord, who often ate the bread baked by his aunt while growing up, and it remains a favorite for family, friends and at Quanada, where Lord works as the organization’s dietary chef.
“He provides evening meals five nights a week, keeps the kitchen stocked and in top-top shape and assists with our food pantry coordination,” Quanada Chief Executive Officer Megan Duesterhaus said.
“It has been over a decade since we were last able to provide meals for our clients in shelter, and even then it was only two or three nights per week. This is a major step forward in our ability to provide trauma-informed care.”
Lord, hired in October, cooks for an average of 10 per night, preparing a hot meal like his Carnitas topped with cilantro, onion and a squeeze of lime. “It’s really good, a good all-around way to cook pork shoulder,” Lord said.
Sweet Potato Casserole, topped with streusel and marshmallows, appeals to all ages. Using a ricer saves the time involved in peeling the potatoes, and browned butter “makes a big difference in the final taste,” Lord said.
Family gatherings mean making his “best” Maidrites.
“I think the secret is the liver,” Lord said. “I make a big batch. I do 10 pounds (of hamburger) and buy a pound of liver.”
Lord taught himself to cook — with YouTube videos a real asset — and relies on a recipe when baking. “If I’m cooking savory meals, my philosophy is taste as you go,” he said. “If a recipe says one tablespoon of salt for a pot of soup, you don’t know what that tastes like. What if the person who made the recipe loves salt or hates salt?”
In the kitchen, Lord relies on a sharp knife and basic tools — basic pots and pans, cutting boards, spoons and multi-use items like scoops with a lever for cookie dough, meatballs and ice cream.
“Adding acid to the dishes is very important. A lot of dishes say finish with lime, lemon. People put hot sauce on stuff, which is acidic,” he said.
After working in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and restaurants, “it’s kind of a change to go to a nonprofit” and a transition to cook for a smaller group of people, he said.
“I kind of help out with whatever needs done,” he said. “In my previous jobs, you stay in the kitchen all the time. This one you’re more out and about, in the community sometimes. You get to see the fruits of your labor more.”
Carnitas
Chop pork shoulder into management chunks. Half two onions and two oranges. Rub pork with chili powder, salt, cumin, Accent and garlic. Braise at 300 degrees until the pork falls apart, at least two hours. Squeeze cooked oranges over meat, then remove oranges. Dice cooked onions, and add to meat.
Remove meat from pan, but reserve juice. Pull meat apart, but don’t totally shred. Add some reserved juice back to keep meat moist.
Crisp meat in a pan before serving on tortillas with onions, cilantro, lime and salsa.
Maidrites
Ground beef
Liver
Minced onions
Salt and Accent to taste
With meat, use a ratio of 10 parts beef to one part liver. Mix beef in a pot with water with hands until fine grained, then add onions. Cook liver in pan, then blend in food processor and add to meat. Add salt and Accent to taste. Simmer for one hour or until most of the water is gone and meat is very fine grain.
Top with mustard, thin pickle and remaining minced onions. Wrap sandwich in deli or wax paper to steam before serving.
Sweet Potato Casserole
10 to 15 sweet potatoes of same size
2 sticks butter
1 ½ cups brown sugar
½ cup maple syrup
1 ½ cups chopped pecans
2 cups flour
Salt to taste
Marshmallows
Cinnamon, nutmeg to taste
1 to 2 teaspoons lemon or orange juice (or anything acidic)
Bake sweet potatoes until fully tender, about one hour at 350 degrees. Cut potatoes in half, and run through a ricer into a mixing bowl; skins will remain in the ricer to be picked out.
Brown the butter on the stover at low heat, swirling occasionally. Watch it constantly, then strain out the milk solids and discard.
Add three-quarters of butter to riced potatoes along with maple syrup, half of brown sugar, salt, spices and juice. Combine nuts, flour and remaining butter and sugar. Top casserole with streusel.
Bake at 350 degrees until browned, about 45 minutes.
Dot with marshmallows, if desired, and bake for an additional 15 minutes until light brown.
Green Tomato Bread
1 cup grated green tomato
½ cup chopped English walnuts
¾ cup sugar
½ cup oil
2 large beaten eggs
2 cups flour
¾ teaspoon baking powder
¾ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Combine dry and wet ingredients together separately, then whisk together. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until done but not overbaked. Let rest 10 minutes, then turn out of pan to wire rack to cool.
4 ounces soft butter
3 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1 ½ cups powdered sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon almond extract
Blend together until lump-free or press mixture through mesh strainer. Drizzle frosting over top of cooled bread.
