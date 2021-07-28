CAMP POINT, Ill. — Cheyenne Krutmeier pulls a pan of cookies from the oven, then gently taps it against the countertop.
“Usually just a couple taps gets it to settle down,” she said. “It’s the secret to make them lay a little flatter.”
Krutmeier’s kids, 5-year-old Lane and 2-year-old Landrey, can’t wait until they’re old enough to make that tapping noise in the kitchen. In the meantime, they’re content to eat the cookies they often help to bake.
The cookies, packed with chocolate chips, are a favorite not only for the kids but for Krutmeier’s husband Brad.
So is Sausage and Cheese Quiche, which can be served any time of the day. “The best thing about that is the freshly-shredded cheese,” she said.
Investing the time to shred the cheese, instead of buying preshredded, “just changes the recipe completely,” she said. “You would think it’s cheaper to buy a bag, but it’s pretty much the same cost. It takes a little extra time, but the taste is so much better.”
The Krutmeiers enjoy cooking together. He often smokes meats to accompany side dishes like her Mexican Street Corn Salad flavored with fresh cilantro. “Fresh corn is preferred, but in the winter, I use frozen or canned which saves some time,” she said.
Saving time in the kitchen wherever possible is key for Krutmeier, who fits mealtime into the family’s busy schedule.
“Every night we try to cook something,” she said. “Meal planning helps. I plan out what we’re going to have for the week, go to the grocery store, get all we need and throw it together. Sometimes I get stuck in my same recipes, but every now and then I try to spice it up and try different recipes.”
Initial inspiration in the kitchen came from her grandma, Virginia DeJaynes.
“My grandma was absolutely an amazing cook. She could cook anything,” Krutmeier said. "She never measured, which made things hard for me when I want to recreate something of hers. You never get it the same as your grandma, but you can try.”
Just trying recipes, and practice, is key in the kitchen for Krutmeier, who relies on how dishes look or taste rather than exact measurements.
“Trying to cook is the biggest thing. That makes a person a good cook,” she said. “A lot of people don’t consider themselves a good cook because they can’t throw stuff together and make it good. Even if you can follow a recipe and have a good meal, you’re a good cook.”
The birth of her son inspired more cooking.
“I wanted to give him a good meal — full meals, not just cooking randomly,” Krutmeier said.
Cooking for both kids, her husband, family and friends only adds to the fun.
“We have a lot of friend gatherings. I always cook for a lot of people,” she said. “We usually get together two or three times per week with our friends. It’s like big family dinners.”
Sausage and Cheese Quiche
¼ cup onion, chopped
½ pound sausage
4 large eggs
½ cup heavy cream
¼ cup milk
½ teaspoon garlic salt
1 cup freshly shredded cheese
1 deep dish nine-inch piecrust
Brown sausage; drain.
Whisk together eggs, cream, milk and garlic salt until well combined. Blend in cheese, onion and sausage. Pour into piecrust, and place on a cookie sheet. Cover with foil.
Bake at 375 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes until top is golden brown.
Mexican Street Corn Salad
4 cups corn (fresh off the cob is preferred; use canned if needed)
1 teaspoon olive oil
½ red pepper, diced
1 bunch cilantro
½ red onion, diced
Jalapeno (optional)
½ cup cotija cheese, shredded or crumbled
3 tablespoons sour cream
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
4 tablespoons lime juice
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon chili powder
Boil corn on the cob for five minutes; let cool. Shave corn off cob. Place corn in skillet with oil, and cook until “charred.” Let cool in refrigerator or freezer.
In a bowl, combine corn, peppers and onion. In a separate bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, cumin, smoked paprika, salt and chili powder for dressing. Add dressing to corn mixture. When well combined, add cheese. Refrigerate one hour before serving. Add cilantro at time of serving.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup butter flavored shortening
½ cup sugar
½ cup light brown sugar
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 (12-ounce) package chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Cream shortening and sugar until well blended. Add eggs, and vanilla; mix well.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. Add dry ingredients slowly to creamed mixture until blended well. Fold in chocolate chips.
Drop spoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 8 to 9 minutes. Remove from oven, and lightly tap cookie sheet on countertop to settle cookies. Let cool on wire rack.