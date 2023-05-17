CARTHAGE, Ill. — Growing up, Amber Clark remembers eating one meal and already wondering about the menu for the next.
“I was always curious what’s next, always very food focused,” Clark said.
Now the chef at Memorial Hospital, Clark’s responsible for what’s next at mealtime for patients, staff and visitors.
Clark and her staff oversee the patient line, the cafe and a “grab and go” case, but the menu may offer some surprises from the chef, who grew up in Hamilton and now lives in Carthage.
Meatless Mondays, for example, might feature a dish with tofu, which Clark drains, freezes and then thaws turning it into “an unbelievable sponge dying to take up any flavor” while another day might offer from scratch sheet pan pizza.
“In the area we live in, people love meat and potatoes. I fully respect that, but we can expand on our vegetable profile learning about roasting, blanching and nice salads,” Clark said.
“I want to make sure people are trying food they never tried before,” she said. “You get three big decisions every day — what you choose for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can really shape your day, your week, how you feel overall.”
Clark tried a career in marketing after college, then taught English in China before heading to culinary school in Rhode Island and moving to Colorado and South Carolina before coming back home in February and joining the hospital’s staff about a month ago.
“I always knew I wanted to come back here. I just wanted to try a couple things out before deciding to move back,” she said.
Cooking requires prep work, or mise en place, to have ingredients ready to cook and patience to let flavor develop.
“When people are cooking even a simple hamburger, the longer you leave it, the better it’s going to be. Color is flavor, but a lot of people are worried about burning it rather than the added level of flavor just from letting it alone,” she said. “Always taste as you go and adjust for seasoning.”
At home, Clark leans into Asian-focused meals with plenty of spice — dishes not on the Memorial menu — along with dishes like Dinner Rolls made with a tangzhong, or cooked flour paste, an Asian yeast bread technique to make bread softer.
The go-to recipe “is sure to bring a smile to whoever you’re serving them to,” Clark said. “It’s hard to beat freshly-baked bread.”
Baking bread admittedly can be challenging, but “it’s going to taste delicious, the house is going to smell incredible and it’s so rewarding when it’s done, even when it’s not perfect,” she said.
Simple ingredients turn into a filling meal in her Chicken and Onions, and Clark often ate her homestyle Tomatoes and Eggs while living in Shanghai. “If you additionally saute some greens, you’ve got a perfectly balanced meal,” she said.
Her Miso Banana Cake “is so different from any other banana cake that I’ve made,” she said. “With the addition of miso, you’re in store for a perfectly sweet and savory bite within every slice.”
Chicken and Onions
4 large onions, sliced
8 pieces chicken, skinless
¼ cup chicken broth
Slice onions. Pat dry chicken, and season both sides with salt and pepper.
Cook onions in olive oil on medium heat for 15-plus minutes until golden brown. Place onions in a casserole dish.
Using same pan, sear chicken on both sides. Nestle chicken pieces into casserole dish with onions. Add chicken broth to pan to deglaze. Pour remaining chicken broth and deglazed juices into casserole dish.
Cover and bake at 425 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, checking the chicken temperature after 15 minutes. Remove from oven when chicken reaches 160 degrees.
Tomatoes and Eggs
6 eggs
1 ½ teaspoons salt
3 medium tomatoes, quartered
1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine
1 ½ teaspoons sugar
1 scallion or green onion
Rice for serving
Combine eggs and salt; beat well.
Scramble eggs over medium-high heat for less than a minute until large curds start to form. Add quartered tomatoes, gently pressing with a spatula to release some juices. Add wine and sugar, regularly stirring the contents of the pan.
Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook another 3 to 4 minutes. Remove lid, and over medium-high heat, cook until extra liquid has evaporated (not more than one minute).
Sprinkle with finely cut scallions or green onion, and serve with rice.
Dinner Rolls
125 grams whole milk
125 grams water
9 grams instant dry yeast
525 grams bread flour
13 grams granulated sugar
9 grams salt
1 egg
1 egg yolk
35 grams unsalted butter
Tangzhong
18 grams flour
30 grams water
60 grams whole milk
Cook tangzhong over medium heat. Whisk constantly until mixture becomes thick. Place tangzhong into a stand mixer, and let cool for at least 20 minutes.
Bloom yeast in the water and sugar.
Add everything except for butter to stand mixer, and mix on the lowest setting for 3 to 4 minutes. Once everything has been absorbed, add butter in small dollops until each piece has been accepted. Continue mixing for an additional minute.
Grease a large bowl, add dough and cover with plastic wrap. Allow dough to proof on counter for 1.5 to 2 hours or in the refrigerator overnight.
Divide dough into 40 gram pieces.
Shape the dough with a C-cupped hand placed on the countertop. Create pressure on the side of the dough to seal the bottom while creating a smooth top. Arrange rolls in a greased baking pan, then cover with a damp towel for 30 minutes.
Brush rolls with egg wash. Bake at 375 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes.
Brush with butter, when rolls are out of the oven, and sprinkle, if desired, with coarse salt.
NOTE: When baking, Clark prefers to use a scale to weigh grams of ingredients, rather than measuring cups. “You’re getting a very specific form of measurement” that helps in getting the best results, she said.
Miso Banana Cake
60 grams better
60 grams miso paste
100 grams brown sugar
3 bananas, split lengthwise
3 bananas
71 grams sour cream
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 eggs
108 grams canola oil
200 grams sugar
213 grams flour
1 teaspoon salt
Line an eight-inch cake pan with parchment.
Add butter, miso paste and brown sugar to a small pot. Cook over medium heat until thickened, about two minutes. Pour into the prepared cake pan, and tilt the pan to cover the corners.
Arrange lengthwise-cut bananas cut side down in pan.
Combine sour cream, bananas and baking soda. Thoroughly mix the eggs, sugar and canola until light and fluffy. Stir sour cream mixture with egg mixture. Gently gold in flour and salt, mixing only until the last streak of flour has been absorbed.
Pour batter over bananas in cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 60 minutes.
Remove cake from oven, wait five minutes and then flip onto a serving platter. Let cool for another 15 minutes before serving.
