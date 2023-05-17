Cook Feature

A brush of butter and a sprinkle of coarse salt provides a finishing touch to Amber Clark's fresh-from-the-oven Dinner Rolls. "This is my go-to dinner roll recipe, sure to bring a smile to whoever you're serving them to," Clark said.

 Submitted photo

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Growing up, Amber Clark remembers eating one meal and already wondering about the menu for the next.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.