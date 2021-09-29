BARRY, Ill. — Kay Gooud’s convinced that one of the most important ingredients in cooking is simply a desire to do it.
“A lot of it is wanting to cook what you know your kids all like,” the Barry woman said.
She doesn’t mind investing the time required for a favorite like her Angel Cake Supreme.
“You sift and sift and sift on an angel food cake, or I do. I sift it four times,” she said.
Sometimes she gets some help in the kitchen from a grandson who lives nearby. “He loves the cake, but most of all he loves the Seven Minute Frosting,” she said.
The whole family — her partner Tom and the five kids and five grandkids they have between them — also love Scotcheroos.
“They’re kind of like Rice Krispies treats only they’ve got peanut butter,” Gooud said, and topped with melted chocolate and butterscotch chips, “these are really rich.”
Her mother’s no-bake Miracle Cookies remain a favorite along with Gooud’s own Oatmeal Pie, a recipe she’s made for years, and her Beef and Noodles with homemade noodles.
“I’m more of an old-fashioned cook,” she said. “I make noodles all the time for the kids.”
A self-described tomboy growing up outside of Pittsfield, Gooud didn’t cook much growing up, but her sister did. With help from her sister and some trial and error, Gooud soon was comfortable in the kitchen.
“I do cook with a recipe,” she said. “I’m not a pinch of this and a pinch of that.”
While admitting to a sweet tooth satisfied with desserts, which she shares with friends and family, Gooud also loves making salads. Family meals always feature mashed potatoes and scalloped corn, with Gooud’s dressing and cranberry relish for the holidays.
Keeping the freezer stocked with everything from a favorite appetizer, stuffed mushrooms, to piecrust helps meals come together even faster for Gooud.
“I make piecrust five at a time, then put them in the freezer,” she said. “That way you can make two pies with a double crust and one pie with a single crust.”
Cooking’s just one interest for Gooud, who stays busy with other activities including quilting, crocheting, sewing and making wreaths.
“My doctor said ‘Kay, just keep busy,’” she said. “I’m pretty busy. It’s good advice. There’s so many things that I do and want to do.”
Beef and Noodles
1 rump roast
2 ½ cups flour
2 large eggs, beaten
1 pinch salt
½ cup milk
1 tablespoon butter
Cook roast in enough water to almost cover the meat.
For noodles, mix flour and salt. Add beaten eggs, milk and butter, knead until smooth. Let rest in a covered bowl for 10 minutes. On a floured surface, roll dough to desired thickness. Cut. Let dry for an hour or so before cooking.
Angel Cake Supreme
1 cup sifted cake flour
1 ¼ cups sifted powdered sugar
1 ½ cups (12) egg whites
1 ½ teaspoons cream of tartar
¼ teaspoon salt
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
¼ teaspoon almond extract
1 cup sugar
Sift flour with powdered sugar three times. Beat egg whites with cream of tartar, salt, vanilla and almond extract until stiff enough to hold up in soft peaks, but still moist and glossy. Beat in the sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time; continue to beat until the meringue holds stiff peaks.
Sift about ¼ of flour mixture over whites; fold in lightly with a down-up-and-over motion, turning the bowl. Fold in the remaining flour by fourths.
Bake in an ungreased 10-inch tube pan at 350 degrees about 30 minutes or until done. Invert pan, and cool cake thoroughly.
Seven-Minute Frosting
2 unbeaten egg whites
1 ½ cups sugar
2 teaspoons light corn syrup or ¾ teaspoon cream of tartar
½ cup cold water
Dash salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
Place all ingredients except vanilla in top of double boiler, not over heat. Beat 1 minute with electric or rotary beater to blend. Place over boiling water, and cook, beating constantly, until frosting forms stiff peaks, about 7 minutes; don’t overcook. Remove from boiling water. Pour into mixing bowl, if you wish. Add vanilla, and beat until it reaches spreading consistency, about 2 minutes. Frost tops and sides of two eight-or nine-inch layers.
Miracle Cookies
2 sticks butter
2 cups sugar
½ cup milk
3 cups quick cook oats
⅓ cup coconut
2 ½ tablespoons cocoa
Bring to a rolling boil the butter, sugar and milk. Add the oats, coconut and cocoa. Drop onto waxed paper. Let cool, then put in Tupperware to keep.
Oatmeal Pie
1 nine-inch piecrust
4 eggs
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup quick cook oatmeal
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup light corn syrup
⅛ to ¼ cup melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Beat eggs until frothy. Combine sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt in small bowl. Add eggs, and mix well. Add corn syrup, melted butter and vanilla. Add oatmeal. Pour in unbaked pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until golden brown, which may take 5 to 10 minutes longer.
Scotcheroos
1 cup sugar
1 cup Karo syrup
1 cup peanut butter
5 to 6 cups Rice Krispies
1 cup butterscotch chips
1 cup chocolate chips
Place sugar and syrup into a pan. Bring just to a boil; remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter, then Rice Krispies. Press mixture into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Melt chips. Spread over cereal mixture. Cut into bars when cool.