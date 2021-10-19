QUINCY — Fridays have gotten a lot more fun in John Weitnauer’s class at Chaddock.
“We have what’s called Fun Food Friday,” he said. “We pick different products — the theme right now is pork products — and we build a snack or light lunch around that idea.”
Jorge, one of Weitnauer’s students, had one word for last week’s Pulled Pork Nachos.
“Delicious,” he said.
Jason, another student, already likes to cook, but he said he’s learned more with the Friday activities.
“I’ve learned how to season more, how to prepare more, how to stay safe,” the 18-year-old said. “We’ve made cheese fries, nachos, onion rings, stuff like that. I love old-fashioned onion rings.”
More recently, they’ve made pancakes with bacon and sausage, a snack tray featuring ham and the pulled pork — thanks to a $200 grant from the Illinois Pork Producers Association.
More than just Weitnauer’s students will benefit from the grant, created to educate students about pork production and the quality protein that pig farmers raise.
“We ordered a bulk load of pork ribs that we’re going to have in the next couple weeks as a whole school,” Weitnauer said.
IPPA awarded grants totaling $5,000 this fall to 23 schools, including Chaddock and Liberty High School, to help teachers buy pork to use in their classes and expose students to the simplicity of cooking with pork.
Liberty family and consumer science teacher Brenda Meyer plans to buy sausage, ham, bacon and pork chops with her school’s $250 grant to use in dishes including breakfast sausage burritos and ham and sausage personal pizzas.
“Students will learn about a variety of pork products, the nutritional and health benefits and how to prepare and serve a delicious pork product,” Meyer said.
In Weitnauer’s classroom, paraeducator Jen Taylor continues the Fun Food Friday tradition launched by her predecessor.
“It’s a lot of fun because we are exposing kids to a lot of foods they haven’t tried before and we’re giving basic cooking skills so they’re a little more self-sufficient,” Taylor said. “Each week we take turns with who wants to do what.”
For the Pulled Pork Nachos, Taylor did the main ingredient cooking ahead of time — making the spice rub for the pork at home and cooking the meat the night before — while the students helped with the rest of the preparations.
“We’re doing build your own. Put what you want on them,” Taylor said. “If you’re not a fan of putting pulled pork on nachos, put your nachos on a big plate and a little bit of pork on a small plate.”
Seventeen-year-old Jahmere, who diced tomatoes and avocado to top the chips and pulled pork, likes the cooking activities.
“It gives us a break from doing classwork, and we’re actually doing some hands-on,” the 17-year-old said. “I kind of knew how to cook before we started, but I learned a lot.”
Some of the students learned they like pulled pork.
Nachos are ok, “but these ones are pretty good,” Rilya, one of the students said. “The pulled pork is good.”
Pulled Pork
1 (2.5-pound) pork roast
1 ½ cups paprika
¼ cup sea salt
1 (.45-ounce) Tone’s ground mustard
1 (.45-ounce) Tone’s chili powder
1 (.45-ounce) Tone’s ground cumin
1 (.45-ounce) Tone’s granulated garlic
1 (.45-ounce) Tone’s ground black pepper
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
½ cup apple cider vinegar
1 cup water, divided
½ cup apple juice
Combine all dry ingredients together for rub, using a fork to stir.
Set pork on a large sheet of freezer or parchment paper. Inject roast with vinegar and ½ cup water. Rub roast with spice rub. Wrap roast in the freezer or parchment paper, and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours. Remove roast from paper. Place in slow cooker with apple juice and ½ cup water. Cook on low for eight to ten hours.
For Pulled Pork Nachos, top chips with shredded pork, cheese and other toppings such as diced tomatoes, diced avocado, olives, peppers and salsa.
