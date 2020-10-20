QUINCY — Spending time outside with his dad inspired a love of grilling in Eric Foster.
“My favorite thing growing up was hanging out with him out in the backyard, grilling dinner,” Foster said.
So when his dad, Mike Foster, got interested in smoking meats along with grilling, so did Foster.
“I got my own smoker about three years ago, and I just started experimenting,” he said.
With some trial and error and an introduction class at the Butcher Block, Foster soon mastered the basics, progressed to developing his own recipes and shared what he’s learned so far last week at a community-based outreach course at John Wood Community College, where he works as coordinator of student life.
“Smoking meat once you kind of get your recipe, if you will, is pretty easy,” he said. “Low and slow is kind of the key term. If you try to rush it, try to raise your temperature to get stuff done faster, it will never come out right. You have to have the patience when you’re smoking meat.”
Smoking a pork butt with a mix of apple and hickory wood, for example, can take up to two hours per pound — or upward of 15 to 20 hours for a 10-pound roast like Foster uses in his favorite Hawaiian BBQ Pulled Pork.
“It’s barbecued pulled pork with pineapple that’s been smoked with it, a kind of sweet but smoky flavor,” he said. “I like to put it on a sandwich. With a little bit of barbecue sauce on top, it’s perfect for me. I probably have 12 seasonings in my pantry, and I’m up to seven or eight different sauces that I have. I like to mix and match.”
Another favorite recipe, 3-2-1 BBQ Ribs, offers an easy way to cook a popular main dish. “You can’t mess it up,” Foster said.
“You smoke it with seasonings on for three hours, and then you add a little bit of apple juice and wrap that in foil for two hours. What that does is basically steam the meat,” he said. “After two hours, you pull it out, smoke it for one more hour and brush sauce on it that last hour.”
The fall-off-the-bone finished product is “very, very good,” Foster said.
Even if it’s not, or if something cooks too fast, it’s still a learning experience.
“I like to have fun with it, try different things, experiment,” he said. “If something fails, it’s not the end of the world. Try something new next time.”
A favorite side dish, adapted from a Butcher Block recipe, is Twice Baked Smoked Cheesy Potatoes. Smoked potatoes are cubed, tossed with cheese and put back on the smoker — and “definitely worth” the time involved in the finished dish.
Foster and his wife Kristen often cook together, with him preparing the main course on his smoker, propane grill or charcoal grill and her doing the side dishes, and he still cooks with his dad.
“Every holiday my dad goes overboard. For Thanksgiving every year, it’s turkey, ham, ribs, maybe a brisket, all for 10 or 15 people,” he said. “It’s way too much food, but we have a lot of fun eating it.”
So do others with smoking meats gaining in popularity.
“It seems like a hobby for a lot of people,” Foster said. “With the introduction of pellet smokers, it really makes it super easy. You can smoke anything. The more you do it, the more confident you get.”
Hawaiian BBQ Pulled Pork
Trim thick fat off fat cap, but leave some fat, on pork butt. Generously cover in favorite seasoning. Let pork butt sit in pineapple juice for at least one hour; juice does not have to cover meat.
Preheat smoker to 250 degrees using apple or hickory wood.
Put pork butt in smoker, fat cap side up. Smoke for 90 minutes per pound. When the meat reaches 180 degrees, top with pineapple slices. Leave on the smoker until internal temperature reaches 195 to 205 degrees.
When desired temperature is reached, remove the pork butt, and let sit for one hour. Pull bone, and start shredding meat and smoked pineapple. About halfway through shredding, add some extra seasoning salt and barbecue sauce for flavor. Finish shredding, spread meat evenly in pan and top with sauce. Serve on buns for sandwiches.
3-2-1 BBQ Ribs
To prepare the ribs for cooking, trim off thick fat and thin ends. Remove membrane on back of ribs. Generously cover ribs with favorite seasoning. Preheat smoker to 225 degrees using apple or hickory wood.
To cook, place ribs in smoker or three hours bone side down. Transfer ribs to foil. Add ½ cup apple juice, and wrap in foil bone side up. Return ribs to smoker for two hours. Remove ribs from foil, and brush with a favorite barbecue sauce. Return ribs to smoker for one hour bone side down. The sauce should get tacky and thick.
Remove ribs from smoker. Cut in between each bone, and serve.
Twice Baked Smoked Cheesy Potatoes
Trim any bad spots on russet potatoes, and wash potatoes. Cover potatoes in olive oil, and wrap each potato in foil. Preheat smoker to 250 degrees.
Put wrapped potatoes in smoker for 2 to 3 hours or until soft. Remove potatoes. Cube potatoes, and place in a pan. Add a half stick butter, small block of Velveeta, a block of Colby Jack cheese, a block of pepper jack cheese and a dash of milk.
Cover with foil, and return to smoker for 30 minutes. Remove foil, and stir well to combine potatoes, cheese and other ingredients. Return to smoker for 30 minutes or until cheese is fully melted and potatoes are soft. Remove from smoker, and serve.
NOTE: If short on time, boil potatoes, then smoke them with the cheese. Finished dish will have less of a smoky flavor.