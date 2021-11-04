QUINCY — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve a free community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Nov. 25.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and safety precautions, dinners will be served via carry-out only. Delivery will be available in certain cases. The meals will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, complete with turkey and all the trimmings.
The Salvation Army is currently accepting orders and carry-out reservations, now through Nov. 19. When placing an order, the Salvation Army will need name, number of meals, and a preferred pick-up time for the meals. Community members that are not able to pick up their meals will need to provide an address for delivery.
This is the first big holiday in the community for new Quincy commanders Majors Trevor and Rochelle “Shelley” McClintock.
“My husband and I look forward to spending our first Thanksgiving with the Quincy Community,” Shelley McClintock said. “We look forward to serving the community, meeting new faces, and giving thanks for the blessings that the Lord has given us.”
This year, the Salvation Army will not have need of volunteers, and dessert donations will not be accepted due to precautions being taken to ensure health and well-being of members of the community. For anyone wishing to help with the dinner, monetary donations for the meals may be made by mailing a check the Salvation Army at P.O. Box 75, Quincy, Ill. 62306.
For more information or to set up a carry-out or delivery order, please contact Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626.
