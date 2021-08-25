NEBO, Ill. — During the growing season, Mary Barnes doesn’t have to look far for ingredients for her Summer Garden Salad.
“Whatever you have in your garden, or whatever you like to buy in the grocery store, you can throw it together, and it turns out great,” the Nebo woman said.
She might add carrots, snap peas, radish, peas or other vegetables along with shredded cheese and chopped chicken or cold cuts to make a more substantial dish.
Combining the salad’s pasta, chopped vegetables and flavorful Italian dressing “is easy,” said Barnes, who retired from the classroom but still teaches ag part-time at Pleasant Hill, sponsors FFA and drives a bus route. “Anybody can do it. It’s just chopping up the stuff and sticking it together.”
Simple, flexible recipes often utilizing garden-fresh produce are favorites for Barnes and her family — her husband Jerry and their sons Wade and Louis — and bring back childhood memories.
“When we were kids, we’d plant the seeds in the garden, help dad on the farm. We snapped the green beans, cleaned the peas,” Barnes said. “Following those products from the farm to table is kind of where my love for food came about. Things grown on our farm were things that we ate.”
By fifth grade, she was cooking family suppers every night, drawing on lessons learned from her mom and grandmothers, trying new recipes and perfecting the Meatloaf she started making in 4-H and still makes today.
Another childhood favorite, Homemade Italian Spaghetti, “is just a really good, go-to recipe, one we really liked,” Barnes said, and it uses home-canned tomato juice, something Barnes still makes every year using her mom’s sieve and pans.
Cheesy Corn, a Crock-Pot dish, came about when FFA needed something to serve for a Veteran’s Day meal. “It’s one the kids wanted. It’s pretty easy to make,” Barnes said.
Other ways to use garden produce include her Summer Squash Soup, served hot or chilled.
“You can use any kind of squash that you want in it, and it takes on the flavors of whatever variety of cheese you use,” she said. “You can freeze it.”
Another go-to recipe for Banana Bread also incorporates squash.
“It’s one my kids love,” she said. “I’ve used summer squash in it, zucchini squash in it. You don’t have to put squash in it if you don’t want to. Just put a few more bananas in it.”
Barnes’ love of cooking inspires trying new recipes whether for her own family or to serve at the 4-H stand at the Pike County Fair.
A key ingredient, “in my father-in-law’s words, is ambition. If you’ve got ambition or motivation to do something, you’re going to do it,” she said. “Don’t give up. When I started cooking, my dad said make whatever you want, we’ll eat it. Sometimes it wasn’t so good, but they ate it.”
Summer Garden Salad
1 green pepper, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
½ red onion, chopped
1 cucumber, chopped
1 cup tomatoes, chunked
1 can black olives
1 small summer squash or zucchini
1 cup cabbage, red and green
1 pound spaghetti or bowtie pasta, cooked and chilled
Dressing
1 teaspoon McCormick Salad Supreme seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
½ cup red wine vinegar
½ cup olive oil
1 bottle Italian dressing
Chopped parsley
Chopped basil
Combine dressing ingredients in a mason jar or blender. Store dressing in refrigerator for up to three days.
Chop vegetables. Cook pasta as directed on package. Mix together vegetables and pasta. Chill before serving.
Summer Squash Soup
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
1 medium onion, chopped
6 cups chicken broth
white pepper to taste (black pepper also will work)
¼ teaspoon salt
3 to 4 pounds summer squash or any type of squash, peeled and chopped
1 teaspoon basil
8 ounces queso cheese/Velveeta
1 cup sour cream
Heat a large skillet. Add butter, oil and onions; sauté. Add broth, salt, pepper, quash and basil. Cook over low heat 10 to 12 minutes, stirring often. Let cool, then puree in blender in portions.
Refrigerate overnight, and serve chilled. Garnish each bowl with sour cream.
For hot soup, return to skillet. Heat until warm. If soup is too thick, add milk or broth. If too thin, add cream soup base (powder). Garnish with sour cream, or add sour cream to the soup.
Homemade Italian Spaghetti
1 pound hamburger
1 large onion, chopped, or 1 teaspoon onion powder
1 small green pepper
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
1 quart homemade tomato juice
1 bay leaf
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon celery salt
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning (optional)
1 (8-ounce) package spaghetti
Grated Parmesan cheese
Cook hamburger in a large skillet, breaking meat into small pieces. Add onion and green pepper. Cook about 10 minutes or until tender. Stir in tomato paste, tomato juice, bay leaf, sugar, garlic powder and celery salt. Cook five minutes. Add Italian seasoning if using. Simmer.
Cook spaghetti according to package directions.
Plate spaghetti and sauce mixed together. Top with Parmesan cheese.
Note: Sauce made the day before serving and refrigerated allows flavors to come through. Sauce can be frozen.
Meatloaf
1 ½ pounds hamburger
¾ cup oatmeal
2 eggs, beaten
¼ cup onion, chopped
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 cup tomato juice
2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Use hands to knead mixture until it is well combined.
Shape into a loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Let cool for 10 minutes before slicing.
NOTE: Add chopped green pepper to meat mixture if desired. Top loaf with two slices of bacon or with ketchup for added flavor. Barnes also suggests placing two slices of bread in the loaf pan, to catch grease, before adding the meat mixture.
Cheesy Corn
3 (16-ounce) packages frozen corn
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese
¼ cup butter, cubed
3 tablespoons water
3 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons sugar
6 slices American cheese
Combine all together. Cook in Crock-Pot on low for four hours.
NOTE: If desired, replace frozen corn with canned corn. Cook one hour on high.
Squash Banana Bread
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
2 eggs, beaten
½ teaspoon vanilla
2 medium ripe bananas, mashed
2 cups grated raw squash (any type), drained
2 cups flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup chopped nuts (optional)
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars. Add eggs and vanilla, then bananas and grated squash. Mix dry ingredients in a separate bowl, and add to banana mixture. Stir in nuts if desired. Pour into greased and floured 9x5-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes.
Bread also may be baked in a cupcake pan or mini cupcake pan; adjust baking time.