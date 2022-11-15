HAMILTON, Ill. — Hamilton Girl Scout Honor Troop 5144’s annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale will take place Friday and Saturday.
Hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Marine Trust Bank, 11th and Broadway, and Fortress Bank, 1035 Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.