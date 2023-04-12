QUINCY — Deena Kroeger’s love of cooking spills over into a nickname for her Quincy home.
“We call this the eating house,” Kroeger said. “Everybody walks in the door, especially the big kids, and they eat the whole time they’re here. There’s always good stuff. I love it when everybody’s here.”
On the menu might be Shrimp French Bread made with homemade Cajun Seasoning, a favorite of her husband Greg and a recipe inspired by something seen on a cooking show.
“It was called crawfish bread. We make it with shrimp,” she said. “I use Jimmy John’s day-old bread to put it on. It’s real easy.”
Just after Easter, Kroeger might make her Deluxe Egg Salad. “If you like egg salad, this is a really good one,” she said. “It’s got cream cheese and good stuff in it.”
Batches of Colin’s BBQ Sauce are perfect for summer cookouts, while Jeff’s Hot Dog Chili makes a perfect topper for a chili dog.
A double batch of Chocolate Chip Cookies adds a sweet finish to a meal – or make a perfect snack for the couple’s seven grandchildren, who are frequent visitors.
“It’s a recipe I got from an Illinois Veterans Home cookbook,” Kroeger said. “I’ve made it so many times, I know it by heart.”
But Kroeger didn’t know to cook when she married her first husband, the late Steve Hilgenbrink.
“I would call my mom or my grandma, ask how do I do this. It was just trial and error over the years,” she said. “As I’ve gotten older, I do enjoy cooking. I enjoy cooking for people that like to eat.”
Now she sometimes cooks with her husband, her children and the grandchildren, but “they know to stay out of my way some days,” she said.
“I don’t like people to do my dishes. I like to do my own dishes. You clean as you go — that’s how I do it most of the time,” she said. “Follow the directions. Be open to try new things. Have time to do it. I don’t have a lot of time, but I make time to cook, usually.”
Kroeger does follow a recipe, most of the time, but she will sometimes substitute ingredients, such as turkey for pork. With her chocolate chip cookies, the original recipe called for all butter, but she uses butter and shortening. “I like the way the cookies turn out a little better,” she said.
Kroeger’s husband taste tests any new recipes.
“I’m her guinea pig,” he said.
Most of the time, a new dish is pretty successful, but if not, he shares the same message. “You don’t have to make that again on my account,” he said.
Shrimp French Bread
1 pound shrimp
½ stick butter
1 clove garlic
¾ cup chopped, drained tomatoes
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
¾ cup Monterey Jack cheese
¼ cup Parmesan cheese
½ cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 loaf bread
In a pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic, and cook for a few minutes. Add tomatoes, Cajun seasoning and shrimp. Saute one minute. Remove from heat.
In a bowl, combine cheeses, mayonnaise and parsley. Add tomato and shrimp mixture.
Cut bread loaf in half, then lengthwise. Spoon cheese-shrimp mixture onto bread. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, then broil for 3 to 5 minutes.
Cajun Seasoning
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 ½ teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 ¼ teaspoons dried oregano
1 ¼ teaspoons dried thyme
Combine together.
Jeff’s Hot Dog Chili
1 pound hamburger
⅓ cup water
5 ounces tomato sauce
½ cup ketchup
2 ½ teaspoons chili powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon onion powder
1 dash Worcestershire sauce
Put ground beef in saucepan with water. Mash beef with potato masher to break apart. Stir in tomato sauce, ketchup, chili powder, salt, pepper, sugar, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil, and cook over medium heat until chili thickens slightly, about 20 minutes.
Colin’s BBQ Sauce
1 ½ cups brown sugar
1 ¼ cups ketchup
1 ½ tablespoons molasses
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1 ½ teaspoons paprika
½ teaspoon chili powder
1 ½ teaspoons salt
1 ½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon garlic
½ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Combine together in saucepan. Bring to a boil for about two minutes.
Deluxe Egg Salad
2 tablespoons soft butter
3 ounces soft cream cheese
2 tablespoons minced celery
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 teaspoon grated onion
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon lemon juice
6 hard boiled eggs, chopped
1 teaspoon sweet relish
Salt to taste
Cream together butter and cream cheese. Stir in remaining ingredients except eggs. Blend well. Add eggs. Chill before serving.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
⅓ cup butter
⅓ cup shortening
½ cup sugar
½ cup packed brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 ½ cups flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 cup chocolate chips
Cream butter, shortening, sugars, egg and vanilla. Add half the flour, salt and baking soda. Mix to combine, then add remaining flour. Stir in chocolate chips.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 11 minutes, or until brown around the edges.
Makes two dozen.
NOTE: Kroeger always doubles the recipe to make four dozen cookies, and she uses a combination of milk chocolate and semisweet chocolate chips.
