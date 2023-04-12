Cook feature

A double batch of Deena Kroeger's Chocolate Chip Cookies adds a sweet finish to any meal. Kroeger uses both milk chocolate and semisweet chocolate chips in the cookies.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Deena Kroeger’s love of cooking spills over into a nickname for her Quincy home.

“We call this the eating house,” Kroeger said. “Everybody walks in the door, especially the big kids, and they eat the whole time they’re here. There’s always good stuff. I love it when everybody’s here.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.