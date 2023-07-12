LORAINE, Ill. — Sitting around the campsite at Camp Saukenauk, the Boy Scouts in Troop 99 think about what’s for supper.
They’re not just ready to eat. They’re ready to cook.
“We basically cook every meal,” scout Matthew Howell said.
“We like our food a lot more.” Ryan Siebert said.
Nightly menus at last month’s camp ranged from spaghetti to Thai food, all cooked by the scouts who are part of what’s known as “the cooking troop.”
Inspiration comes from Scoutmaster Scott Moore and Assistant Scoutmaster Robin Schild, who try to outcook each other at the camp site.
“We tried to show the boys this is what we could cook in a Dutch oven,” Moore said. “We try to push them to explore new things, to cook with more and more ingredients each time. We try to expand horizons beyond just chicken noodle soup or beef stew.”
Moore and Schild have made pastas as well as main dishes including enchiladas and cacciatore, and treats like Dutch Oven Brownies, better known by the scouts as Death by Chocolate, pineapple upside down cake and Peach Cobbler are favorites with the troop.
Cooking also makes a happier camp — something Moore learned back in 2017 when the troop took a trip to South Dakota.
“We cooked at the campsite and noticed a difference in their attitude. They were eating well, happy,” he said. “We’ve been cooking ever since in camp.”
Older scouts help younger ones learn basic skills, and the boys say it’s fun to cook at camp and at home.
“I enjoy cooking,” Jacob Howell said.
“I like to see how a few ingredients come together to make something that tastes pretty good — and how quickly and easily it comes together,” Ryan said. “At first I thought cooking was a lot more difficult than it is. Cooking good, that is.”
The scouts say anyone can cook with some practice and one more key ingredient — patience.
“You have to have a lot of patience to keep on trying and experimenting with different foods,” Matthew Howell said.
They still make mistakes, but “we have to make mistakes, or we can’t learn,” Moore said.
Along the way, they’re also learning valuable skills starting with planning meals and shopping on a budget.
“They have to plan and organize it, figure out how to cook it,” Moore said. “They really learn how to be thrifty. A lot of times they will save so much money throughout the year that most of their campouts are free.”
Moore already liked to cook and grill, especially spicy foods, and shared kitchen duties with his wife Dawn. Then he discovered cast iron and Dutch ovens through Scouting.
“You realize there’s a lot of stuff you can cook in a Dutch oven or cast iron,” Moore said.
Cast Iron Dutch Oven Chicken Enchiladas
2 cups cooked shredded chicken
1 (10-ounce) can green enchilada sauce
1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce
½ medium onion, diced
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
6 flour tortillas (about seven-inch soft taco size)
1 small bunch fresh cilantro, chopped
½ cup sour cream, optional
Cooking spray
In a medium bowl, mix together chicken, green enchilada sauce, onion and 1 cup cheddar cheese. Even divide the chicken mixture on the tortillas, and roll them up.
Preheat a 12-inch cast iron Dutch oven to 350 degrees. (25 coals total: 17 top/8 bottom). Spray the bottom and sides of Dutch oven with cooking spray.
Pour one-quarter of the red enchilada sauce in the bottom of the Dutch oven. Lay the rolled tortillas, seam side down, in the sauce. Pour remaining red sauce over top.
Cover Dutch oven with its lid and coals. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until enchiladas are heated through. Turn oven and lid one-quarter turn in opposite directions every 10 to 15 minutes for even baking.
Remove the lid, and sprinkle the remaining cheese over enchiladas. Replace the lid with coals and continue baking about five minutes until cheese melts.
Remove the Dutch oven from the heat, and remove the coals from the lid. Let stand, covered but without coals, for five minutes to firm the enchiladas.
Top enchiladas with cilantro, and serve topped with sour cream if desired.
Dutch Oven Chicken Cacciatore
3 pounds bone-in chicken thighs, approximately 8 pieces
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon pepper
½ cup flour
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons dried basil
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
4 garlic cloves, chopped
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
2 (15-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with juice
½ cup dry red wine
1 pound assorted mushrooms, halved
½ cup kalamata olives
¼ cup thinly sliced fresh basil
In a chimney, light 30 briquettes
Season both sides of chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.
In a gallon-size resealable bag, combine flour, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, garlic powder and 1 teaspoon dried basil. Put one chicken piece at a time into the bag, and coat with flour mixture until thoroughly covered. Shake off excess flour, and place chicken on a plate.
Place briquettes under a 10-inch Dutch oven and bring to high heat. Add olive oil to oven, and brown the chicken pieces in hot oil for three minutes per side. Remove chicken to a serving dish, and cover with foil.
Add mushrooms, onion and bell pepper to the hot oil. Saute until vegetables soften, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, 1 teaspoon dried basil and parsley; cook for 2 minutes. Return chicken to the pot, and stir in diced tomatoes and wine. Reduce heat to medium, and continue cooking 20 minutes, or until juices in chicken run clear.
Garnish with olives and fresh basil. Serve with a green salad, pasta or a crunchy baguette.
Easy Homemade Beef Stroganoff
2 pounds beef round steak, cut into thin strips
Salt and pepper to taste
4 tablespoons butter, divided
2 cups sliced mushrooms
1 large onion, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
¼ cup flour
3 cups beef broth
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon paprika
½ cup sour cream
10 ounces cooked egg noodles.
Slice beef across the grain into thin strips. Salt and pepper the beef to taste.
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear beef strips until browned on all sides. Remove from pan to a plate, and set aside.
Melt remaining butter in same skillet. Cook the mushrooms, onions and garlic until tender. Sprinkle flour over the cooked vegetables, and stir for one minute.
Turn heat to low, and slowly whisk in beef broth. Allow broth mixture to come to a simmer and thicken. Once mixture has thickened, stir in the Worcestershire sauce, mustard, paprika and sour cream. Stir in beef, then simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.
Serve over hot cooked noodles.
Boy Scout Dutch Oven Peach Cobbler
2 (16-ounce) cans peaches in heavy syrup
1 (18.25-ounce) yellow cake mix
½ cup butter
½ teaspoon cinnamon, or to taste
Line Dutch oven with heavy-duty foil. Pour peaches in the bottom of oven, and spread evenly. Sprinkle peaches with cinnamon. Pour dry cake mix evenly over the peaches; do not stir. Cut butter into small pieces, and place over top of the cake mix. Sprinkle cinnamon over top.
Place lid on Dutch oven. Bake using 8 to 10 briquettes bottom and 14 to 16 on top or 45 to 60 minutes, rotating oven and lid one-quarter turn in opposite directions twice during the baking process.
Dutch Oven Brownies
1 (18.3-ounce) package brownie mix
1 can dark soda
1 (12-ounce) bag chocolate chips
Prepare charcoal for Dutch oven. Place a liner in the Dutch oven. Combine brownie mix and soda. Pour batter into the oven. Pour chocolate chips in middle of the batter. Bake for approximately 30 to 60 minutes.
Dutch Oven Upside Down Pineapple Cake
½ cup unsalted butter
1 cup brown sugar
10 ounces sliced pineapple
maraschino cherries, halved
1 box yellow or vanilla cake mix, plus ingredients required to make it
Prepare a 10-inch Dutch oven to 325 degrees.
In the Dutch oven, melt butter, then add the brown sugar; mix to combine. Add a layer of pineapple rings on bottom of oven, then place cherries in the pineapple ring holes.
Make the cake mix per package instructions, then evenly pour over the pineapple rings.
Bake until the surface of the cake springs back and a knife inserted comes out clean. Let cake rest for five minutes.
To flip the cake, place a chopping board or plate over the Dutch oven. Using gloves, turn the Dutch oven upside down; the cake will fall onto the board or plate. If any of the fruit sticks, gently remove and reposition it on the cake.
Serve while still warm.
