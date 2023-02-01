Cook feature

Lunar new year menus often feature fortune cookies. Shawn Foehring bakes the cookies, adds a fortune and works quickly to create the distinctive shape.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Shawn Foehring doesn’t look for perfection in the kitchen.

“It would be boring,” he said. “To me, it’s all about seeing what you can do, how well you can do it. As long as you’re happy with it, that’s probably the closest to perfection you’ll ever come.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.