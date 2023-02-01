QUINCY — Shawn Foehring doesn’t look for perfection in the kitchen.
“It would be boring,” he said. “To me, it’s all about seeing what you can do, how well you can do it. As long as you’re happy with it, that’s probably the closest to perfection you’ll ever come.”
As chef and owner of Quincy’s Seoul 2 Soul Bistro, Foehring sees what he can do to fuse French technique with ingredients of his birthplace of Seoul, South Korea.
“We pretty much take a lot of Eastern dishes and present them Western style,” he said. “This is the most personal restaurant that I’ve ever opened, just because it reflects who I am as a person.”
Weekly menus allow Foehring to spotlight fresh ingredients or special occasions like the recent lunar new year celebration ushering in the Year of the Rabbit with traditional foods like some form of rice cake soup, like his Lunar Celebration Soup, and Fortune Cookies.
“We just want everyone to realize lunar celebration is a fun event. People here like to celebrate things,” he said. “People can make their own Fortune Cookies, give them to their family.”
A simple batter is chilled, then baked and quickly filled with a fortune, folded and draped over the rim of a cup to make the signature shape.
Growing up with his adoptive family in Burlington, Iowa, Foehring would make the traditional cookies from time to time and a sweet-sour dish to celebrate the new year.
Cooking with his mom, hunting with his dad and gardening as a youngster spurred an appreciation for food in Foehring, who never uses a recipe when cooking for himself.
‘It’s usually whatever is on hand, or if I went to the store or the farmers market and saw something that looked great. A lot of times I seasonally eat. That’s how I cook, too,” he said. “A lot of our best creations are derived from an excess inventory of something or something is just super fresh and we brainstorm to figure out how to use it.”
Working in a restaurant was Foehring’s second job after a paper route. What was initially a way to avoid being a “starving musician” — he planned to be a classical cellist until developing hand problems in college — turned into a career of more than three decades and a passion of working with food.
“When I design a dish, I want it to have a degree of sweet, spice, acidity. I would like a crunch factor and a soft factor so there’s a textural difference and color — multiple colors. We start with a base dish, then we implement all of those features into it,” Foehring said.
The features fit into restaurant dishes — and dishes made at home.
“Everybody actually can cook to a certain degree. A lot of it’s just realizing what they like,” he said.
“If you eat something, you should know what you don’t like about it and what you do like about it. Then you can find the similarities in something else that you do and then you can later on change things to how you actually prefer. Overall flavor combinations are the biggest thing. That just comes with experience.”
Lunar Celebration Soup
12 cups pork broth (preferably homemade)
4 cups shrimp broth (preferably homemade)
1 pound pork belly, cubed
¼-inch cube ginger, minced
8-12 cloves garlic, minced
1 zucchini, cubed
1 yellow squash, cubed
1 bell pepper, diced
12 shiitake mushrooms, sliced
Baby bok choy, cut into strips
Sweet potato noodles
Rice cakes, flat not cylinders
Soft boiled egg
Heat broths together. Bring to a boil, then add next three ingredients and low simmer for 35 minutes. Add vegetables, and bring it all together for 15 minutes on low heat. When ready to serve, place final three ingredients in serving bowls. Ladle soup over to heat.
Serves around four.
Fortune Cookies
⅔ cup sugar
2 teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon vanilla
3 egg whites
1 stick butter, melted
2 tablespoons super-strong black tea
1 cup flour
Combine sugar and salt. Mix in vanilla. Add egg whites, and mix. Add melted butter, then tea. Whisk in flour. Chill dough for four hours.
Drop tablespoons of batter on a silpat mat. Using back of spoon, form batter into even 2- to 2 ½-inch flat circles. Bake five minutes in a preheated 350 degree oven.
When cookies are out of the oven, flip over, put fortune in, fold cookies in half then hang them over the rim of a cup to get the desired fortune cookie look. Work quickly. You have approximately 20 seconds to get cookies from the oven to the rim of a glass before they crack or start to harden. After 10 minutes, cookies can go on a cooling rack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.