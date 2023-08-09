HAMILTON, Ill. — Barb Drozdz serves a slice of Raspberry Cream Cheese Coffeecake, then settles in with a piece of her own.
“Isn’t that good?” the Hamilton woman said. “I think it’s the raspberry and cream cheese. The other thing, too, is it’s easy. It doesn’t take too much time, and it looks pretty.”
Just as pretty is Drozdz’s Zucchini Salad made with a variety of colorful garden-fresh vegetables.
“You can use any kind of vegetable you want, whatever you’ve got,” she said. “It’s fresh, refreshing, with a light dressing.”
Favorite sweet treats to salads and main dishes keep alive the love of cooking passed down from her grandmothers and her mom, but after her husband’s death in 2013, Drozdz admits she doesn’t spend as much time in the kitchen.
“I really don’t cook for myself much anymore,” she said. “I still can cook, but unless I’m taking something somewhere, I don’t do a lot of cooking.”
She makes an exception for the Yeast Rolls, made by her paternal grandmother and still a staple at family holiday gatherings. The rolls, served warm with butter, melt in the mouth, Drozdz said, but are time-consuming.
“You have to love to do it. There’s got to be some love in there to make it good,” she said. “The secret is to be gentle with yeast. Make sure your yeast is fresh, and the other thing is you have to give it something to feed on. That’s the sugar. Then give it something to not make the feeding go crazy. That’s salt. You have to have both of those in order for it to work well.”
Using a food processor can cut the time involved in kneading.
“Start with flour in the food processor, then add liquids to it,” she said. “They have bread blades, but just use regular blades.”
Drozdz “pretty much” follows a recipe when cooking but uses a little leeway when it comes to measuring the ingredients even with a childhood favorite like Poor Man’s Cookies.
“When we got home from school, Mom would always have something freshly baked,” she said. “It’s just comfort food.”
More comfort comes with Taco Bake, a recipe from her mother-in-law. “It’s super simple, super easy to make and everybody loves it,” Drozdz said, and just as popular is Peanut Brittle made using her mom’s recipe.
Passing down those recipes to nieces, nephews and now great-nieces and nephews is important to Drozdz who stays busy as an imaging technologist, part-time outreach coordinator for the Hancock County Catholic churches and as a volunteer with Hearts of Hancock Humane Society, the shepherd’s food pantry in Carthage, Food for Thoughts and Birthright of Keokuk, Iowa.
Trying new things at times, especially in the kitchen, only adds to the fun for Drozdz between all the activities.
“I’ll venture out of my comfort zone,” she said.
Taco Bake
1 pound ground beef
½ cup chopped onion
1 (1.25-ounce) envelope taco seasoning mix
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce or diced tomatoes
1 (15.5-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups Bisquick
1 cup milk
2 eggs
Brown ground beef and onion; drain. Spoon into an ungreased 9x13-inch baking dish. Stir in taco seasoning mix, tomato sauce or diced tomatoes and corn. Sprinkle with cheese. Stir remaining ingredients until blended. Pour over beef mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until golden brown. If desired, serve with sour cream, tomato and shredded lettuce.
Zucchini Salad
Combine a variety of raw diced vegetables — zucchini, onion, celery, tomatoes, green pepper, corn, carrots and cucumber.
For dressing, combine 2 tablespoons vinegar, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon catsup and 1 tablespoon oil. Pour over vegetables, and toss.
Yeast Rolls
2 cups very warm (not hot) water
1 package active dry yeast
½ cup sugar, divided
1 teaspoon salt
5 ½ to 6 cups flour, divided
In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add ¼ cup sugar and salt. Gently stir until dissolved. Let stand 5 minutes until slightly foamy. Gradually stir in 2 ½ cups flour. Cover, and let rise in warm place for 45 minutes, or until double in size. Gently stir down dough. Add remaining sugar and oil; gently stir until thoroughly mixed together. Add 3 to 3 ½ cups flour.
Turn onto a floured surface, and knead for 10 minutes, adding more flour until no longer tacky. Place in greased bowl, turning dough over to coat top with oil. Cover, and let rise in warm place for 1 ½ hours, or until double in size. Punch down dough. Divide into four equal parts. Divide each part into six equal parts. Work each piece with hands, and form into rolls. Place in a greased 9x13-inch pan, turning each roll over to coat top with oil. Cover, and let rise in a warm place for 45 minutes or until double in size. Uncover, and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Coat tops of rolls with butter. Cool slightly before removing from pan.
NOTE: Bread loaves may require more baking time.
Peanut Brittle
2 cups sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
½ cup water
¼ teaspoon salt
1 pound raw peanuts
2 heaping teaspoons baking soda
2 tablespoons butter
Cook and stir sugar, corn syrup and water until soft ball stage, 230 degrees. Add salt and peanuts. Cook until light brown and hard crack stage, 300 degrees.
Remove from heat. Add baking soda and butter. Stir fast, and pour onto two buttered cookie sheets. Let cool, and break into pieces.
Poor Man’s Cookies
1 cup raisins
2 cups water
1 cup sugar
½ cup shortening
1 egg
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups flour
½ cup nuts
1 teaspoon vanilla
Stew raisins in water until 1 cup liquid is left. While liquid is still warm, add remaining ingredients. Bake at 375 degrees on a greased cookie sheet until cookies pull away from sides and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
While still warm, frost with a thin icing made from 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 to 2 tablespoons milk and ½ teaspoon vanilla.
Raspberry-Cream Cheese Coffeecake
1 (three-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
¼ cup butter or margarine, softened
2 cups packaged biscuit mix
¼ cup milk
½ cup raspberry preserves
1 cup powdered sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons milk
½ teaspoon vanilla
In a medium bowl, cut cream cheese and margarine or butter into biscuit mix until crumbly. Stir in milk. Turn onto a lightly floured sugar; knead 8 to 10 strokes.
On waxed paper, roll dough to a 12x8-inch rectangle. Invert onto a greased baking sheet; remove paper. Spread preserves down center of dough. Make 2 ½ inch-long cuts at 1-inch intervals on long sides. Fold strips over filling.
Bake at 375 degrees about 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes before frosting.
In a small bowl, stir together powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. Drizzle over slightly cooled coffeecake.
Serve warm.
