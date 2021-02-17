STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported on Wednesday that active COVID-19 cases in the county rose to 112 with the addition of 17 cases. The county has reported 7,919 total cases to date, with one patient in an intensive care unit and nine others hospitalized.
In Missouri, in Marion County, four cases were added, bringing the county to a total of 3,564 cases to date. There are 41 active cases, with five residents in the hospital.
The Pike County Health Department reported eight new cases, giving the county 16 active cases out of a total of 1,677 to date. There are six residents hospitalized.
Shelby County added four cases, giving the county 638 total cases. There are two residents hospitalized out of 10 active cases.
The Knox County Health Departed reported six new positive cases, leaving the county with a total of 391 confirmed cases to date. Knox County has seven active cases being tracked.
In Ralls County, one case was added since the last update. The total cases in Ralls County stand at 1,033, with one resident hospitalized and nine other active cases.