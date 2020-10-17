STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Two West-Central Illinois counties reported additional positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The Adams County Health Department reported 24 additional positive COVID-19 cases.
The new cases involve two women in their 20s, one man and two women in their 30s, five women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, one man and one woman in their 60s, three men and one woman in their 70s, three women in their 80s and three women in their 90s.
The county has 200 active cases and 35 people hospitalized, with four in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven day positivity rate is 10.2%.
Overall, Adams County has reported 1,544 total cases and 14 deaths due to COVID-19.
The Brown County Health Department reported two new cases involving one woman in her 20s and one in her 50s.
The county has had a total of 96 positive cases, with 23 people isolating at home and one person hospitalized.