QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The county total to date stands at 7,980, with 93 active cases being tracked. Fifteen residents are currently hospitalized, with two patients in the intensive care unit.
In Brown County, two new cases bring the county to a total of 659 cases since tracking began. There are nine active cases currently being tracked, with no residents in the hospital.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department also added two new cases. Marion County reports 25 active cases out of a total to date of 3,543, with three residents currently in the hospital.
Ralls County added four new cases on Wednesday. There have been 1,041 cases to date, with one resident hospitalized out of seven currently active cases.
The Monroe County Health Department reported four new COVID-related deaths and five new cases since their last report. This leaves the county with 20 deaths and seven active cases from a total of 587 cases to date.
Shelby County also reported one new COVID-related death on Wednesday. There were seven new cases since the county’s last update on Feb. 18. This leaves Shelby County with 646 cases to date, six of which are active and being tracked, with two residents hospitalized. The new death leaves Shelby County with ten residents lost to the pandemic.