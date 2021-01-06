QUINCY — Beginning on Sunday, the Adams County rapid drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will move to the lot at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
The Adams County Health Department is making the move to prepare for mass vaccinations that will be coming to the community. Though there’s no set date for when mass vaccinations will begin, the health department wants to ensure a smooth process for both testing and vaccinations to be available in one location.
With the new location, anyone wishing to be tested should enter the site from Fourth and York streets. The hours for the testing site are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and no testing on Saturdays.
The health department also announced 55 new COVID-19 cases in Adams County, ranging from 13 individuals under 20 years old to two over age 80. This brings the county to 6,870 total cases, with 738 currently active, 65 patients in the hospital, and 75 deaths. The current seven-day positivity stands at 9.32%
Pike County, Ill., reports 21 new cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 1,448, with 98 being active cases. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported, leaving those totals at 39 and 10, respectively.
In Brown County, there have been 11 new cases reported since Jan. 2, with 54 active cases and six deaths from a total of 467 cases in the county. There are no hospitalized patients at this time.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 21 new cases, with 194 active cases, 12 of which are patients hospitalized, bringing the total number of cases to 3199. One previously-reported case was a resident of a different county and was removed from the total tally. The county reports a total number of 57 deaths.
Clark County reports three new cases, bringing the total to 589, resulting in 21 deaths. At this time, there are 15 active cases with no patients in the hospital.
With two new cases being reported, the Scotland County, Mo., Health Department shows they’ve reached a total of 294 cases, with 23 active, four hospitalized cases and a total of five deaths.