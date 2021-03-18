QUINCY — A year to the day that the Adams County Health Department reported the first case of COVID-19 in the county, the state of Illinois announced an updated plan to bring the state closer to open.
Highlights of the state's announcement include the opening of vaccination eligibility to Phase 2, meaning everyone age 16 and over will be able to get vaccinated. Once 70% of the state's 65 and over population have been fully vaccinated and 20% or more of the state's ICU beds are available then restrictions will be loosened to allow 60% capacity. On top of the capacity increases, those who are fully vaccinated or who have a negative COVID test 1-3 days prior to the event won't count against those capacity limits.
In Adams County, Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said the ACHD's mass vaccination site is more than ready for the Phase 2 eligibility.
"We're chomping at the bit," Welch said. "This operation is tooled up to do that fast. For our population, for those who want it they'll have it fast. We want to vaccinate people, so we're super excited."
As of Thursday, Adams County was just under 69% of the over-65 population having received at least one shot, and just under 65% of that group already fully vaccinated.
"We may pass (70%) in a matter of days," Welch said. "We have a steady trickle of that portion of our population still coming in, and we're still doing our homebound program. Even today, we were out for some of the homebound residents."
While the state's announced plan does allow someone to show a negative test to get into an event, Welch feels the better option is to get vaccinated when eligible.
"We do encourage people to test when needed. That's what solved a lot of our problem, when testing became more accessible," he said. "But let's be frank, no one wants to go test every week or two before you go to something. The easiest way to get us back to normal is, when it's available, everyone gets the shot."
The vaccine record cards from the CDC are given out by the Adams County Health Department when residents get their vaccinations from the ACHD.
"We've been speculating before now," Welch said, "but we're telling people to hold onto them because you might need it to get on a plane, for a concert, whatever. It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility. And now, with what the state is saying, I think that's a high probability."
With the capacity limits likely to be loosened soon, Welch wants the lessons learned to stick with members of the community.
"We all know, or hope, that at some point we're going to go back to not wearing masks," he said. "Hopefully one thing we take out of this pandemic is the idea that we don't have to incentivize work or school attendance to the degree that people need to come in when they're sick and just make others sick around them. If you're sick, stay away from others, get better, then get back to it."
"I can't emphasize enough that we're really fortunate to have this vaccine site," Welch said. "We're fortunate to have a good supply, and definitely want people to come take advantage of that. For their own health, and to protect others who aren't vaccinated. And now, according to the state of Illinois, for their own convenience on top that."