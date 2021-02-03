QUINCY — Among the excitement for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend, health officials at all levels are hoping to prevent any “super spreader Sunday” rises in COVID-19 infections resulting from large gatherings.
“The large number of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Adams County residents is very encouraging,” Emily Andrews of the Adams County Health Department said. “We are still in the midst of the pandemic, however. Individuals are reminded to assume that any interaction with other individuals may lead to an exposure if social distancing is not maintained.”
Wearing masks in public spaces, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when ill are all precautions that the health department want to emphasize to the public.
“The Adams County Health Department continues to urge residents to remain vigilant,” Andrews added.
The health department is also advising area residents that the COVID-19 testing site being operated at the Oakley-Lindsay Center will not be open Sunday.
“Due to projected frigid temperatures, the COVID-19 rapid testing site located at the Oakley-Lindsay Center will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 7,” the department said in a statement issued on Tuesday. “The site will reopen on Monday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.”
The health department reported one new COVID-19-related death on Wednesday and 14 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,747. There are 23 residents hospitalized out of 210 active cases, with one patient in the intensive care unit.
Pike County, Ill., reported four new positive cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,630. With 24 active cases, the Pike County Health Department reported one patient hospitalized.
The Brown County Health Department also added four new cases, bringing the total there to 645 cases. There are two residents in the hospital out of 20 active cases.
In Missouri, Marion County reported five additional cases, bringing the county to 3,485 cases to date. There are 11 residents hospitalized and 61 active cases.
Pike County, Mo., added 28 new cases since the last report from Jan. 27. This gives Pike County a total of 1,656 cases to date, including 21 deaths. There are 36 active cases being tracked, with two patients in the hospital.
Clark County added two new cases, bringing the total to 692 cases, 23 of which are active, with one resident hospitalized.
Two new cases in Monroe County bring the total there to 574 cases to date. The Monroe County Health Department is tracking seven active cases.
Knox County reported eight new cases for a total to date of 376. There are currently 41 active cases in the county.
The Ralls County Health Department reported eight new cases since its last update. The county reports a total of 1,011 cases, with 20 active. One resident is hospitalized.