Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Rain early...then windy with a period of snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.