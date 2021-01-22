QUINCY — A grim milestone was reached on Friday as the Adams County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total loss to the county to 100 since tracking began in early 2020.
Sixty-five new cases also were reported, for a total of 7,507 to date. 374 cases are active, with 35 patients hospitalized, five in the intensive care unit.
Hancock County reported 13 new cases, bringing the total there to 1,553. 229 cases are active, with seven residents in the hospital. The county has reported 32 deaths.
The Pike County, Ill., Health Department reports 48 active cases from a county total of 1,567. This includes five new cases, with five patients in the hospital. There have been 42 deaths in the county.
Brown County added nine cases, for a total of 619 since tracking began. Eighty-three cases are active, with seven deaths. Two people are hospitalized.
In Missouri, 21 new cases were reported in Marion County, bring the county total to 3,405. There are 31 active cases, including three residents in the hospital. There have been 21 COVID-related deaths.
The Lewis County Health Department reports three new cases, giving the county 40 active cases out of 1,044 total. There have been 17 deaths.
Monroe County added two cases, bringing the total to 559, with eight of those active, with 13 deaths.
Clark County also added two cases, bringing the total to 658. Three hospitalized patients are included in the 31 active cases, with 21 deaths.
The Knox County Health Department added three cases, for a county total of 334. Of those, 17 cases are active, with one patient in the hospital. Three county residents have died.