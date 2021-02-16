QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported on Tuesday 15 new cases of COVID-19, giving the county a total of 7,902 cases since tracking started. There are 96 active cases being tracked, with 10 residents hospitalized, including two patients in the intensive care unit.
The Pike County (Ill.) Health Department updated its results covering dates Feb. 12-15. Three new cases were reported, with eight active and one resident in the hospital. To date, Pike County has reported 1,651 total cases.
Hancock County added 19 cases on Feb. 12-15, reporting a total of 1,650 cases to date. There are 47 active cases being tracked, with three residents hospitalized.
In Marion County, 10 new cases were reported Tuesday. the county has reported 3,560 total cases, with 48 cases active and four residents in the hospital.
Over the four-day period of Feb. 12-15, Clark County added seven cases, with a total of 14 active, on Tuesday. With one patient hospitalized, Clark County has reported a total of 716 cases to date.
Scotland County also reported information from Feb. 12-15. During that time, the Scotland County Health Department added seven cases for a county total of 351. There are 22 active cases, including four patients hospitalized.
The Monroe County Health Department reported two new cases on Tuesday. This gives Monroe County a total of 578 cases since tracking began, with three cases active.