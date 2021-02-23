QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The county is tracking 87 active cases out of a total 7,970 to date. One county resident is in intensive care with 13 others hospitalized.
In Pike County, one new cased was added to the county’s total on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,664. One resident is hospitalized out of 12 active cases.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported two new cases, for a county total of 3,541 since tracking began. Marion County has 28 active cases being tracked, with four of those being hospitalized patients.