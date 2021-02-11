QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 7,853.
There are 136 active cases, and 13 people hospitalized, with three in the intensive care unit.
The Hancock County Health Department added 18 new cases between Monday and Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,631. Four patients are hospitalized out of 54 active cases.
In Pike County, Ill., two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,646. There are 14 active cases with one resident in the hospital.
In Missouri, Marion County reported eight new cases. There are 67 active cases out of 3,553 total to date. Six county residents are hospitalized.
The Clark County Health Department reported one new case, giving the county 708 total cases to date. There are 13 active cases and one person hospitalized.
The Pike County, Mo., Heath Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since its last update on Feb. 3. There have been 24 deaths since tracking started. There were 11 new cases added for a county total of 1,669. Of those, 20 cases are active, with five residents in the hospital.
In Scotland County, seven new cases were added for a total of 344. There are 21 active cases, with four patients hospitalized.