QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced four new deaths and 47 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
There are 452 active cases being tracked out of a total 7,267 since tracking began last spring. There are 50 patients hospitalized, with five of them in the intensive care unit.
In Pike County, 11 new cases have been reported for a total of 1,528. Fifty-eight of those are active, with 40 deaths reported to date and five patients in the hospital.
Brown County added one new case, bringing its total to 599. There are 78 active cases, with one resident hospitalized. Brown County has reported six deaths to date.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 13 new cases, with 106 of those active, and 11 hospitalizations. There have been 62 deaths in the county from a total of 3,323 cases.
In Monroe County, 10 new cases bring the county’s total to 554. Active cases are being reported at 21, with 13 deaths.
Clark County Health Department said it has five new cases for a total of 626 reported to date. With two patients hospitalized out of 27 active cases, the county has reported a total of 21 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Knox County Health Department has seven new cases, with 323 confirmed and probable cases. There have been three deaths.
In related news, Scotland County Hospital in Memphis says it has delivered the first 100 vaccinations to its front-line workers.
The hospital has started a list for those who want to receive the vaccination. It asks that those interested call the COVID-19 Hotline at 660-956-6820 and leave a name, date of birth and a call-back number so staff can call residents as vaccinations become available.