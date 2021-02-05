QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported on Friday one new death related to COVID-19. The department also reported 32 new COVID cases, giving the county a total of 7,793 to date. There are 19 patients hospitalized, including two in the intensive care unit, out of 196 active cases. The additional death leaves the county with 109 residents who have died.
The Pike County, Ill., Health Department added three cases for a total of 1,633 to date. There are 22 active cases, with four residents in the hospital.
In Brown County, two additional cases were reported, giving the county a total of 647. One resident is hospitalized, out of six active cases.
In Missouri, Marion County added 18 positive cases, giving the county 76 active cases out of 3,509 total since tracking began. Eleven of people who have active cases are in the hospital.
The Clark County Health Department reported two new cases, making the county total 698. Of those cases, 21 are active, with no patients hospitalized.
The latest update from Scotland County added eight cases to the county's total, now standing at 324. One resident is hospitalized out of 11 active cases.
Lewis County added four cases since its last update, giving the county a total of 1,066. There are 12 active cases being tracked.
One additional case was reported by the Monroe County Health Department, for a total of 575. Seven cases are active.
In Ralls County, two new cases were reported, bringing the county to 1,013 cases. Two residents are in the hospital out of 18 active cases.