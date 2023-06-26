QUINCY — Veterans may survive their military service, but are never out of danger. National statistics show that veterans die by suicide at a rate 1.5 times higher than that of non-veteran adults. The 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report showed 6,145 veteran suicide deaths, an average of 16.8 per day.

To create better access to suicide prevention care and resources for the many veterans in the region, Blessing Health partnered with the local group, Together with Tri-State Veterans, and recently completed providing education and training in working with veterans to Blessing emergency department staff, social workers and case managers, outpatient clinic physicians and nurse practitioners. Additionally, a one-hour training session was held for nurses and chaplains.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.