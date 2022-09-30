QUINCY — Arts Quincy, in partnership with Arts Alliance Illinois and the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, is participating in a statewide campaign to encourage residents to get their flu shots and COVID vaccine boosters in October.

Starting Oct. 1 while supplies last, anyone who receives either an annual flu shot or a COVID booster can show proof of vaccination at the QSOA office or the ticket-table at Sunday's concert held at the Quincy Junior High Morrison Theater and receive one free ticket, an $18 value.

