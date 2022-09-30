QUINCY — Arts Quincy, in partnership with Arts Alliance Illinois and the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, is participating in a statewide campaign to encourage residents to get their flu shots and COVID vaccine boosters in October.
Starting Oct. 1 while supplies last, anyone who receives either an annual flu shot or a COVID booster can show proof of vaccination at the QSOA office or the ticket-table at Sunday's concert held at the Quincy Junior High Morrison Theater and receive one free ticket, an $18 value.
Arts Quincy will fully fund up to 100 tickets for this promotion and patrons can choose from any of QSOA’s seven shows this season, beginning with Sunday's season opener (while supplies last). Proof of a flu shot or COVID booster can be from any provider, pharmacy or workplace vaccine event as long as it has an October 2022 date. Limit one free ticket per person.
"We really hope some new folks will come out to experience the symphony with this promotion," Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert. "This is an absolutely stunning group and a gem of the gem city, and the symphony has pulled out all the stops to feature the area’s very best musicians for this anniversary schedule."
The Quincy Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 75th Anniversary Season. This season includes performances from the Symphony Orchestra, Youth Orchestra, Chorus and Youth Chorus. Regular priced tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and kids 18 and under are always free.
This program is in partnership with Arts Alliance Illinois, Arts Quincy and Quincy Symphony Orchestra (as stated below.) Funding for this effort is made possible through a sub-award from the CDC Foundation and is part of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The individual arts organizations' programs for this initiative do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CDC/HHS or the U.S. Government.
