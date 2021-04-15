QUINCY — The Quincy Autism Support Group is inviting the community to attend the Autism Awareness Walk at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Upper Moorman Park in Quincy.
The walk is free for anyone to participate to help raise awareness and celebrate individuals living with autism. All participants are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines while at the walk.
QMG pediatric therapy technician and facilitator of the Autism Support Group Bryan Main said the walk will given the group a chance to bring the community together while raising awareness of autism.
"The support group provides families and caregivers of individuals with autism spectrum disorders with a chance to learn, share, and gain support from other members here in the tri-states," Main said.
The group said in a statement they will be giving out Quincy Autism Support Group masks to participants while supplied last. Hy-Vee will be providing doughnuts, water, coffee, and tea at no charge starting at 10:30 Saturday morning.
For more information about the walk or the Support Group, contact Bryan Main at bmain@quincymedgroup.com or visit the group's Facebook page at facebook.com/QuincyAutisumSupport.