QUINCY — The correlation seems pretty obvious. It does not take a rocket scientist to connect the dots.
“We have seen a 15 to 20% increase in deliveries in December and January,” said Dr. Christopher Jones, who is part of the obstetrics and gynecology team at Memorial Medical Clinic in Carthage.
Those numbers correspond nicely to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic back in late winter and early spring 2020. Most Americans were self-quarantining, spending a large degree of their time in their own personal lockdowns.
Move the needle ahead to early 2021, and in some areas, there is a noticeable baby boom.
“Who knows the reason (for sure) … but with a lot of people hunkered down and nothing else to do during the pandemic … ,” Jones said, allowing the listener to fill in the blank. “It crossed my mind (at the beginning of the pandemic) something like this might happen.”
The numbers Jones spoke of, however, may be more of an exception and not the overall norm.
Much like the rest of the country, not all areas across West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri have witnessed a rise in birth rates that correspond to any pandemic-related timeline.
Neither Blessing Hospital in Quincy nor Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo., report any spikes in the number of deliveries.
Dr. Jean Alexandre, an obstetrician-gynecologist with the Quincy Medical Group, admitted he was concerned at the onset of the pandemic.
“I had friends joking about (a possible) baby boom,” Alexandre said.
As the pandemic dragged forward, economic shortcomings came more into focus. Those economic realities of the pandemic may have have forced many would-be parents to delay their efforts to start a family, or for some who were already parents the past year has seem them pause plans for adding to their household.
“People have been worried,” Alexandre said.
Alexandre thinks concerns not only about the coronavirus, but social and political issues, have all contributed to the lack of a baby boom — at least in much of West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
The lack of any sort of true, nationwide baby boom is nothing new. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C., think tank, U.S. birth rates are expected to continue a decline that has been going on, for the most part, for the past 30 years.
Major events are often a prelude to a heightened decline in birth rates. Before the current pandemic, the last occurrence of such magnitude was arguably the Great Recession of 2007-2009, which also saw the U.S. birth rates take an added tumble.
It should be noted, however, that the coronavirus pandemic is not the equivalent to a blackout, blizzard or even a recession. The COVID-19 pandemic has simultaneously surfaced as both a public health and economic crisis that has affected virtually every aspect of daily life — including growing families.
“COVID has hit everyone hard — everywhere,” Alexandre said.
In addition, Alexandre said there are currently some pregnant women who are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, due to what they feel is an overall uncertainty surrounding it.
A recent report on the modernfertility.com website said because of the pandemic and its accompanying economic chaos that almost half (48%) of the 4,000 interviewees had decided to delay having kids. In addition, 26% were uncertain about having kids altogether.
“Everything about our lives has been turned upside down,” Phillip Levine, an economics professor at Wellesley (Mass.) College, recently told USA Today.
Alexandre remains optimistic about the future, and if there actually is a baby boom in a post-pandemic world, the OB-GYNs will be more than ready.
“We can handle whatever is coming our way,” Alexandre said.