STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Quincy Bayview Bridge will be illuminated in purple next week to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation.
The gesture is to honor the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Network’s National Donor Sabbath. During National Donor Sabbath, faith leaders, donor families, transplant recipients, and donation and transplantation professionals participate in services and programs to increase awareness of the need for the lifesaving and enhancing gifts passed to others through transplantation and encourage people to sign up in their state registry.
The bridge lights will again shine purple for a week in April 2021 in honor of National Donate Life Month, as well as when an organ or tissue donation is made by a Blessing Hospital patient, when it is possible.
“We are grateful for the city’s partnership in this visual reminder of the importance of organ and tissue donation,” said Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of the Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. “The understanding of the importance of organ and tissue donation throughout the Quincy area says much about the compassion of the people who live here.”
There are more than 100,000 people on the organ and tissue donor waiting list in the United States. Nearly 5,000 of those people live in Illinois.